HOWE — Ally Harvey had 14 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks as second-place Howe defeated fifth-place Whitewright, 49-23, in District 10-3A action.

Sierra Copeland added 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Cassidy Anderson totaled eight points, four assists and three rebounds and Trinity Williams chipped in six rebounds and four blocks for Howe (20-5, 6-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Blue Ridge on Friday.

Natalie Alexander scored 11 points and Skylar Gerner added eight points for Whitewright (9-19, 2-5), which hosts third-place Leonard on Friday night.

Van Alstyne 58, Blue Ridge 28

In Van Alstyne, Emma Donald scored 16 points as fourth-place Van Alstyne defeated Blue Ridge in 10-3A action.

Kelsie Adams, Alyssa Taylor and Mireya Mullins all finished with seven points and Tinsley Love added six points for Van Alstyne (11-12, 4-3), which plays at first-place Bells on Friday night.

District 10-5A

Wylie East 41, Denison 36

In Wylie, Jade Fry had 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for Denison but district co-leader Wylie East edged the Lady Yellow Jackets in district action.

Taryn Gaines added 11 points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks and Camryn Nixon totaled three points and five rebounds for Denison (13-14, 2-2), which hosts rival Sherman on Friday night.

McKinney North 68, Sherman 22

In McKinney, Sa’Nyah Hunter scored six points for Sherman but district co-leader McKinney North defeated the Lady Bearcats in a game moved from Sherman due to a water main break.

Jadyne Gatewood added five points and Lily Ball chipped in four points for Sherman (9-17, 0-4), which travels to rival Denison on Friday night.

District 9-3A

Gunter 44, S&S 28

In Gunter, the district co-leading Lady Tigers picked up a victory against S&S to start the second half of district play.

Gunter (18-11, 6-1) remains tied with Ponder in first place and the teams square off in Ponder on Friday night.

S&S (11-16, 2-5) has the district bye on Friday and then hosts Ponder on Tuesday.

Ponder 46, Pottsboro 38

In Pottsboro, Hadley Williams had 15 points and six rebounds for Pottsboro but Ponder defeated the Lady Cardinals in district action.

Tatum Rekieta added six points and four rebounds, Emma Powlison scored six points and Autumn Graley totaled five points, four rebounds and four steals for Pottsboro (21-6, 5-2), which dropped to third place. The Lady Cardinals play at Callisburg on Friday night.

Ponder (18-10, 6-1) remained in a first-place tie with Gunter and those teams play in Ponder on Friday.

District 12-2A

Valley View 60, Tom Bean 41

In Valley View, Taylor Brown scored nine points for Tom Bean but second-place Valley View defeated the Lady Tomcats in district action.

Kaitlyn Lind and Bri Yale each added eight points and Emma Lowing chipped in seven points for Tom Bean, which hosts Tioga on Friday night.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 55, Irving Highlands 24

Jenna Fortenberry scored 16 points as first-place Texoma Christian defeated second-place Irving Highlands in district action.

T’a nne Boyd added 13 points and Cana Miller chipped in 10 points for Texoma Christian (18-8, 6-0), which hosts Rockwall Christian to start the second half of district play on Friday night.