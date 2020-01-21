VAN ALSTYNE — J.J. Boling scored 26 points as first-place Van Alstyne defeated fourth-place Blue Ridge, 82-41, in District 10-3A action.

Samuel Tormos added 13 points, Blake Skipworth chipped in 12 points, Nathan Henley totaled 11 points and Cam Montgomery finished with eight points for Van Alstyne, which plays at second-place Bells on Friday night.

Whitewright 65, Howe 53

In Howe, Aaron Pitt scored 23 points as third-place Whitewright defeated Howe in 10-3A action.

Jake Claborn added 14 points, Jeremiah Camarillo chipped in nine points and Kayden Carraway and Caleb Kennemur totaled six points apiece for Whitewright (16-8, 3-2), which hosts fourth-place Leonard on Friday night.

Howe (7-14, 1-4) will travel to Blue Ridge on Friday.

District 10-5A

Wylie East 70, Denison 45

In Wylie, Tarrence Gaines scored 13 points for Denison but Wylie East defeated the Yellow Jackets in district action.

Nate Uber and Keleon Vaughn each chipped in eight points for Denison (11-12, 0-2), which hosts rival Sherman on Friday night.

McKinney North 64, Sherman 43

In McKinney, district co-leader McKinney North defeated the Bearcats in a game moved from Sherman due to a water main break.

Sherman (8-17, 0-2) travels to rival Denison on Friday night.

District 9-3A

Gunter 81, S&S 53

In Gunter, the fourth-place Tigers defeated S&S in District 9-3A action.

Gunter (22-4, 3-2) plays at second place Ponder on Friday night.

Jake Reynolds scored 18 points for S&S (4-18, 0-6), which has the district bye on Friday before hosting Ponder on Tuesday night.

Ponder 59, Pottsboro 53

In Pottsboro, Aidan Cannon scored 16 points for the Cardinals but second-place Ponder came away with a victory against Pottsboro.

Travis Teague chipped in 12 points, Jake Williams added seven points and Zach Wideman totaled six points for the Cardinals (14-10, 1-4), who play at Callisburg on Friday night with the winner gaining at least sole possession of fifth place.

Jay Hutchinson scored 20 points for Ponder (15-10, 4-1), which hosts third-place Gunter on Friday.

District 12-2A

Valley View 57, Tom Bean 52

In Valley View, the Tomcats suffered a district loss against Valley View.

Tom Bean (5-16, 1-1), which is now tied with Valley View for third place, will host district co-leader Tioga on Friday night.