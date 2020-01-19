DENTON — The Sherman and Denison swim teams each had multiple region qualifiers advance from the District 5-5A meet at the Denton ISD Natatorium.

The Class 5A Region II meet will be Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in Mansfield.

Denison junior Brooke Finch was the district champion in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. She won the 200 free in 2:11.01 and the 100 free with a time of 58.22 seconds.

Junior Brinley Finch was fourth in the 100 free with a time of 1:03.05 and fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:13.26.

The 200 free relay of Finch, junior Emmaline Hill, senior Regan McClure and Finch were fourth with a time of 1:58.25.

Hill was also seventh in the 50 free with a time of 30.63 seconds and McClure was eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.53. Freshman Brentie Smith was eighth in the 50 free in 30.79 seconds.

Sherman sophomore Madalyn Hall set two school records. She was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.58 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 25.97 seconds set by Julianne Kleespies in 1983. Hall also lowered her own record in the 100 backstroke as the district runner-up at 1:03.29, surpassing her previous best of 1:05.40 earlier this season.

Hall, sophomore Paige McMahan, senior Brenna Michaelsen and junior Grace Quick combined to be the runner-up in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:54.51.

The quartet also finished third in the 200 medley relay in 2:12.13.

Quick, Michaelsen, junior Jordyn Berenguer and McMahan were the runner-up in the 400 relay with a time of 4:33.45.

Michaelsen was also the runner-up in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:10.03.

McMahan was also sixth in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.88.

Quick was also sixth in the 500 freestyle in 6:43.75.

Berenguer was eighth in the 200 free at 2:38.96 and eighth in the 500 free in 7:10.99.

On the boys side, sophomore Grant Dominick was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.77.

Dominick, junior Sam Aguilar, junior Aldo Terrazas and senior Marco Hernandez were sixth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52.46.

Aguilar was also sixth in the 100 backstroke at 1:11.21 and seventh in the 200 freestyle in 2:12.11.

The Sherman girls finished third in the team standings with 69 points and the Denison girls were fifth with 42 points. Denton Braswell won the girls title and Wichita Falls Rider was the runner-up. On the boys side, Sherman was sixth with 18 points. Braswell won the boys title.