Geography alone dictates that today’s doubleheader between West Texas A&M and Lubbock Christian at the First United Bank Center should be the start of a Lone Star Conference rivalry that’s been awhile in the making.

In the brand new LSC with 18 schools spread out over three divisions, that’s cut down on the home-and-home series between teams. But the addition of Lubbock Christian creates a natural rivalry for WT, which will debut today at FUBC.

Action starts at 2 p.m. with the No. 25 WT women hosting No. 2 LCU in a clash for the outright division lead. That’s followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m., with No. 4 WT hosting the Chaps.

Both WT teams are carrying seven-game winning streaks into today after wins over Angelo State at home Thursday, the 2020 home debuts for both the Buffs and Lady Buffs. Those wins only make today’s game that much more intriguing, especially on the women’s side.

The Lady Buffs (15-3, 8-1 LSC) jumped ahead of Angelo early and didn’t let up in rolling to a 79-58 victory. Sophomore Delaney Nix was hot from outside, scoring all of her points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range to equal her career high with 21 points.

Braylyn Dollar led a strong inside game by notching a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Abby Spurgin added 12 points.

The Lady Buffs are in a position to take sole possession of the division lead because of LCU’s surprising result Thursday night. LCU (14-1, 8-1), the defending national champion, had a 25-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s game at Eastern New Mexico, but the Lady Chaps lost in overtime 69-68 to fall into a tie for the division lead with WT.

Maddie Chitsey leads LCU with 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. But there will be at least a half-dozen names which might be even more recognizable to local high school basketball fans on LCU’s roster.

Junior Allie Schulte, a Nazareth graduate who won three state championships in high school, has started every game for the Lady Chaps and is second on the team with 12.0 points a game. Senior Caitlin Cunyus, a Canyon graduate who also won three state titles, is a starter averaging 7.3 points a game.

Two other Canyon products join Cunyus on the roster, including her younger sister sophomore Channing Cunyus, who’s scoring 4.3 points a game, and freshman Brylee Winfrey, who’s seen limited action.

Sophomore Laynee Burr, a Stratford graduate, has been a significant contributor off the bench with 5.7 points a game, while freshman Savannah Sumrall, a Wellington graduate, has appeared in only six games.

The WT men (16-1, 8-1), meanwhile, kept a winning streak going against Angelo. They have the nation’s longest home winning streak, as they won their 35th straight game at FUBC by beating the Rams 88-73.

It was what’s by now become a typical performance in victory for the Buffs, as they got on a roll to play their customarily strong second half and pull away for the win. Sophomore Qua Grant, the team’s leading scorer, had a career high 32 points, including 25 in the second half.

Grant’s fellow sophomore guard, Joel Murray, also had a huge second half, when he scored 16 of his 20 points.

LCU (9-5, 6-3) comes into town playing well, as the Chaps have won six of their last seven games, most recently beating Eastern New Mexico on the road 62-60. They have a balanced offense with six players averaging in double figures.

Junior Lloyd Daniels is averaging 13,4 points a game, including shooting 45.5 percent from 3-point range. A familiar name to area fans, sophomore guard Cameron Copley, is a Canadian graduate who’s averaging 10.0 points a game and is second in the LSC in assists with 5.7 per game.

Parker Hicks, a transfer from Texas Tech, is averaging 10.2 points a contest and leads the team with 6.5 rebounds a game.

LCU is averaging 74.5 points a game and offensive balance should present a challenge for WT. But the Buffs have shown they’re up for such tasks this season, as they lead the nation in turnovers force per game (22.6) and turnover margin (10.0). Grant is in the top 10 in the nation in steals.