DURANT, Okla. — Following her performance in a home sweep of Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Katie Webb has been tabbed the Great American Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

It marks the second time this season she has picked up the honor after winning following the opening weekend of conference play.

Webb helped the Savage Storm improve to 7-1 in league play — their best eight-game GAC start in program history — by registering double-doubles against both UAM and SAU.

She tallied 20 points and 14 rebounds against the Cotton Blossoms, followed by 28 points and 11 rebounds against the Muleriders, all while shooting 59.3 percent from the field.

She also moved into fourth-place on Southeastern career scoring list, passing Mouziane Deeb and bringing her career point total to 1,337.

Southeastern will be back in action on Thursday when it hosts East Central at 5:30 p.m. in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.