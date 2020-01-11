Roothley Narcisse scored in the second half to help Denison earn a 1-1 tie against HSAA in the Denison Varsity Cup.

His goal came off an assist from Reece Stange 10 minutes into the second half after HSAA held a 1-0 advantage at half-time.

The final day and a half of the Varsity Cup was cancelled due to bad weather.

Sherman 2, Melissa 0

Noel Martinez had a goal and an assist as the Sherman Bearcats won their only match of the Denison Varsity Cup against Melissa at Munson Stadium.

It was the fifth straight combined shutout by Gerald Clark and Jacob Prado for Sherman (3-0-2), which hosts Denton Braswell at Bearcat Stadium on Tuesday night.

The match was scoreless until the Bearcats got on the board in the final 15 minutes. Izak Mejia made it 1-0 off a pass from Martinez with a shot low and inside the post.

Martinez added an insurance goal on an assist by Michael Valencia.

Girls

Princeton Tournament

R.L. Turner 7, Sherman 1

In Princeton, the Lady Bearcats closed out the Princeton Tournament with a loss against R.L. Turner.

Abigail Escobedo scored off a corner kick from Jade Burns to get Sherman on the board.

The Lady Bearcats (2-4) had their final matches of the weekend wiped out due to bad weather. Sherman will compete in the Gainesville Tournament starting on Thursday.

Denison Varsity Cup

Birdville 3, Denison 1

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets lost their only match of the Denison Varsity Cup against Birdville at Munson Stadium.

Denison (1-3) will compete in the Anna-Melissa Tournament starting on Thursday.