Jan 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM Jan 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM


Roothley Narcisse scored in the second half to help Denison earn a 1-1 tie against HSAA in the Denison Varsity Cup.


His goal came off an assist from Reece Stange 10 minutes into the second half after HSAA held a 1-0 advantage at half-time.


The final day and a half of the Varsity Cup was cancelled due to bad weather.


Sherman 2, Melissa 0


Noel Martinez had a goal and an assist as the Sherman Bearcats won their only match of the Denison Varsity Cup against Melissa at Munson Stadium.


The final day and a half of action were wiped out due to bad weather.


It was the fifth straight combined shutout by Gerald Clark and Jacob Prado for Sherman (3-0-2), which hosts Denton Braswell at Bearcat Stadium on Tuesday night.


The match was scoreless until the Bearcats got on the board in the final 15 minutes. Izak Mejia made it 1-0 off a pass from Martinez with a shot low and inside the post.


Martinez added an insurance goal on an assist by Michael Valencia.


Girls


Princeton Tournament


R.L. Turner 7, Sherman 1


In Princeton, the Lady Bearcats closed out the Princeton Tournament with a loss against R.L. Turner.


Abigail Escobedo scored off a corner kick from Jade Burns to get Sherman on the board.


The Lady Bearcats (2-4) had their final matches of the weekend wiped out due to bad weather. Sherman will compete in the Gainesville Tournament starting on Thursday.


Denison Varsity Cup


Birdville 3, Denison 1


In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets lost their only match of the Denison Varsity Cup against Birdville at Munson Stadium.


The final day and a half of the Varsity Cup was cancelled due to bad weather.


Denison (1-3) will compete in the Anna-Melissa Tournament starting on Thursday.