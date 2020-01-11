McKINNEY — Taryn Gaines had 25 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks and three assists as Denison opened District 10-5A play with a 50-40 victory against McKinney North.

Jade Fry added 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, Camryn Nixon chipped in five points and three rebounds, Ashley Brown totaled three points, three rebounds and three assists and Maliyah Butler handed out four assists for Denison (12-12, 1-0), which plays at Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

District 9-3A

Gunter 61, Pilot Point 42

In Pilot Point, Blakely Esnard scored 16 points as second-place Gunter defeated fourth-place Pilot Point in district action.

Taylor Boddie added 12 points, Sarah Putnicki chipped in 10 points and Channing Clement totaled six points for Gunter (16-10, 4-1), which hosts first-place Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Debria Bailey scored 12 points for Pilot Point.

District 10-3A

Whitewright 73, Blue Ridge 45

In Blue Ridge, Skylar Gerner scored 19 points as fourth-place Whitewright defeated Blue Ridge in district action.

Natalie Alexander added 18 points, Ashton Long and Gracie Robinson each chipped in 10 points and Mikayla Alexander finished with eight points for Whitewright (9-16, 2-2), which hosts first-place Bells on Tuesday night.

Bells 60, Bonham 29

In Bells, Gabby Smith had 15 points, six assists and six steals as the first-place Lady Panthers defeated Bonham in district action.

Olivia Pedigo scored 14 points, Haley Arledge chipped in 13 points and four steals, Kayton Arnold added eight points and six rebounds, Jaiden Tocquigny grabbed seven rebounds and Courtney Davidson finished with four points and 10 rebounds for Bells (19-5, 4-0), which plays at Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Leonard 55, Van Alstyne 42

In Van Alstyne, Mireya Mullins scored 12 points for Van Alstyne but second-place Leonard earned the district victory over the Lady Panthers.

Emma Donald totaled 10 points, Torin Riddick added nine points and Kelsie Adams chipped in six points for Van Alstyne, which plays at Bonham on Tuesday.

Raven Fox scored 19 points and Nakita Harris added 11 points for Leonard (14-11, 4-1), which hosts Howe on Tuesday night.

District 12-2A

Collinsville 68, Sam Rayburn 61

In Ivanhoe, Brittney Fields had 30 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks as Collinsville opened up district play with a victory against Sam Rayburn.

Carrie Johnson made five three-pointers to finish with 24 points and added 10 assists and five steals, Katy Claytor totaled six points, eight assists and three steals and Katie Johnson chipped in five points and four rebounds for Collinsville (19-6, 1-0) which plays at Valley View on Tuesday night.

Valley View 50, Tioga 29

In Tioga, Rylee Alexander had 13 points and four rebounds for Tioga but Valley View beat the Lady Bulldogs in the district opener.

Sandra Zuniga scored eight points, Annsleigh Koberick added four points and three rebounds and Emerson Rhymes chipped in three steals for Tioga, which hosts Lindsay on Tuesday night.