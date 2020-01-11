Just a week into district play, the Texoma Christian Lady Eagles are the lone unbeaten team in the standings. And while there are still plenty of games remaining until the playoffs start, being the front-runner is nothing new for the program.

It has been nearly four years since TCS dropped a district contest and there is no plan on ending that run anytime soon as the trio of victories this month have all been by at least 21 points.

“Year in and year out here, we don’t lose too many district ballgames,” Texoma Christian head coach Mark Ellison said. “There is an expectation and the girls want to make sure the streak keeps going.”

The Lady Eagles’ effort to make that happen was on display at both ends of the court as Texoma Christian defeated Dallas Lakehill, 59-33, in TAPPS District 2-3A action.

“My girls just play hard. We play together as a team,” Ellison said. “That’s really all I could ask for.”

T’a nne Boyd had 16 of her 19 points in the first half, Cana Miller added 11 points and Kylee Ryeczk, Jennifer Cogswell, Nealee Russell and Jenna Fortenberry all finished with seven points for Texoma Christian (15-8, 3-0), which plays at Dallas Yavneh on Tuesday night.

“We’re a little bit ahead of the game than I thought we would be at this point,” Ellison said. “But we’re not where we want to be. We’re just trying to keep getting better.”

Kristen Carlson scored 13 points and Hayden Yoss added 11 points for Dallas Lakehill, which had just six players and the lack of a bench was apparent.

The closest Lakehill got in the second half came in the middle of the third quarter when the deficit was down to 23 points. Miller and Russell then hit consecutive three-pointers — Russell banked hers in from the right side — and the lead was up to 30 points.

Boyd made a three at the buzzer to give the Lady Eagles a 52-22 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

TCS scored the first seven points of the fourth, the last a three-pointer by Ryeczk with 3:29 remaining, before Yoss and Carlson combined for Lakehill’s 11-0 run to close the game.

Texoma Christian raced out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter. Avery Owen made two of Lakehill’s three baskets in the stanza and the Lady Warriors finished with just four buckets in the first half.

Cogswell scored all seven of her points in the frame while Boyd split her first-half points equally between the quarters with eight in each.

After scoring just six points in the opening eight minutes, Lakehill continue to struggle against the TCS pressure and notched only five in the second quarter with Ryan Douglas picking up three of them. The Lady Eagles rode that defensive performance to a 37-11 half-time advantage and were never really threatened throughout the second half.

“The main thing was they couldn’t handle our press,” Ellison said. “Our defense did a really good job.”