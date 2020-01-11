WHITESBORO — Tryston Gaines had 22 points, 18 rebounds and four steals as Whitesboro defeated S&S, 80-44, in District 9-3A action.

Montana Morgan added 18 points, three assists and three steals, Andrew Fletcher chipped in 11 points and six rebounds, Torran Naglested scored seven points, Cade Acker totaled six points, four assists and four steals and Major Ledbetter finished with six points, five rebounds and five steals for Whitesboro (13-9, 3-0), which plays at Ponder, which is also undefeated in district play, on Tuesday night.

S&S (4-15, 0-3) will host Pilot Point on Tuesday night.

Pilot Point 57, Gunter 38

In Pilot Point, Gunter suffered a district loss against Pilot Point.

Gunter (19-4, 1-2) hosts Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Bells 54, Bonham 29

In Bells, Bo Baker scored 15 points as Bells remained undefeated in district play with a victory against Bonham.

Blake Rolen added 12 points, Tanner Carter chipped in 10 points and Cade Doggett finished with seven points for Bells (13-5, 3-0), which has already won more district games than it did all of last season.

The Panthers play at Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Bonham (8-15, 1-2) will host Van Alstyne on Tuesday.

Van Alstyne 77, Leonard 57

In Van Alstyne, the Panthers remained undefeated in district play with a victory against Leonard.

Van Alstyne will play at Bonham on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 58, Whitewright 54

In Blue Ridge, Aaron Pitt scored 19 points for Whitewright but Blue Ridge came away with a victory in district action.

Dylan Cordell added 15 points while Kylan Watson and Jake Claborn each finished with seven points for Whitewright (14-7, 1-1), which hosts Bells on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge (13-6, 2-1) has the district bye on Tuesday before playing at Bells on Friday night.

Non-district

Sherman 47, Aledo 39

In Aledo, Sherman closed out non-district play with a victory against Aledo.

Sherman (8-15) opens District 10-5A action at home against Lovejoy on Friday night.