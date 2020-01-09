In the rebuilding process for the Sherman Lady Bearcats, there were plenty of minutes available and almost all of them are now going to those who weren’t on the roster last season.

And while there have been some bumps along the way, Sherman has shown significant progress so far this season and the Lady Bearcats will hope to extend that success as Sherman (9-13) opens District 10-5A play by hosting Princeton at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.

“I think we’re pretty optimistic. We know we have a chance to compete, as long as we stay healthy,” Sherman head coach David Upton said. “That’s what I’ve been telling the girls. Princeton is a huge game for us. We have to take care of business at home.”

The Lady Bearcats have missed the playoffs each of the previous five seasons and also had a losing record in each of those years, including when Sherman entered last year with all but two roster spots going to upperclassmen.

Fast forward a year and the Lady Cats have undergone a youth movement and already won more games than it did in finishing 7-25. Part of that was an 0-10 record in district play, so Sherman knows it still has work to do over the final six weeks.

“Because of our lack of size I thought we would struggle rebounding the ball but we’ve done a better job of that,” Upton said. “The one thing I think we’re getting better at every day is our shooting percentage, especially from the three-point line. If we can hit 35 percent of our three-pointers, we can be dangerous.”

As part of that preparation, the Lady Bearcats have played just one game since Dec. 20 — Tuesday’s one-point loss against Sulphur Springs.

After opening the season at 1-4, the Lady Bearcats have been a little more consistent. Sherman has not lost more than two straight games since then and simply playing at a .500 level the rest of the way should be good enough to get to the playoffs. Sherman will try to supplant one of the four teams that made it last season — defending district champ Wylie East, Denison, McKinney North and Lovejoy.

“Wylie East has the athletes. They are definitely the team to beat,” Upton said. “McKinney North is vastly improved and I think it’s up for grabs for the rest of us.”

More than half of the roster is now underclassmen and with an injury to Amiah Dehorney, the only available senior is Jadyne Gatewood.

For the second straight season, an early injury delivered a blow to the starting lineup. Much like losing Jaylen Edmonson not even a half into her senior season, the Bearcats saw freshman Destiny Briscoe get sidelined following a promising start where she was averaging almost 17 points per game.

“When Jaylen went down that was a huge dent in our armor. She was 80, 90 percent of the offense,” Upton said. “Des was turning into that kind of weapon. She was our leading scorer when she got hurt. Unlike last year, we’ve got a little more depth and some kids that are resilient. They bounce back and they understood it was a deficit for us and they’re not afraid to step up, take shots when we need it.”

A couple of other ninth-graders — Jayla Jones and Andre’sha Luper — along with sophomores Ally Baker and Lily Ball have continued to improve as they gain more experience at the varsity level.

The only other healthy holdovers from last year besides Gatewood are juniors Sa’Nyah Hunter and Abby Khader and that has put some pressure on them to help the newcomers, which also includes junior Jastic Eleby after she spent last season on the junior varsity.

“Sa’Nyah played three or four games at the end so her experience is limited. Jadyne and Abby played the whole season so they’re the only two with real playing time,” Upton said. “They’ve grown a lot. We gave some games away, let some games get away from us that comes with growth and experience. If those situations arise again, we might be able to have a different outcome.”