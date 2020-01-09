DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State baseball will head into the 2020 season picked eighth in the Great American Conference preseason poll released.

Southeastern picked up 51 points and finished just behind Henderson State in seventh and ahead of Northwestern Oklahoma State in ninth.

Arkansas-Monticello was named the preseason favorite after earning 120 points and picking up 10 of the league’s 12 first-place votes while Oklahoma Baptist was second with 106 points and the remaining two first-place votes.

Southern Arkansas checked in third, followed by Arkansas Tech, Harding, and Southwestern Oklahoma State to round out the top six.

Ouachita Baptist was picked 10th, while East Central and Southern Nazarene round out the poll.

Southeastern opens the season when it hosts Northwest Missouri State for a four-game series at Mike Metheny Field starting on Jan. 31.