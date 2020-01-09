Noel Martinez had a goal and an assist as the Sherman Bearcats opened the Denison Varsity Cup with a 2-0 victory against Melissa at Munson Stadium.

It was the fifth straight combined shutout by Gerald Clark and Jacob Prado for Sherman (3-0-2), which continues tourney play. against Caddo Mills at 4:40 p.m. on Friday at Munson Stadium.

The match was scoreless until the Bearcats got on the board in the final 15 minutes. Izak Mejia made it 1-0 off a pass from Martinez with a shot low and inside the post.

Martinez added an insurance goal on an assist by Michael Valencia.

Dumas 4, Denison 3

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets were unable to hang on as Dumas rallied for a victory to open the Denison Varsity Cup at Munson Stadium.

Denison (1-1) had a 3-0 half-time advantage before Dumas stormed back to earn the win.

The Yellow Jackets continue tourney play against HSAA at 11 a.m. on Friday followed by a match at 2 p.m. against Caddo Mills. Both are at Munson Stadium.

Girls

Girls

Princeton Tournament

Sherman 4, Dallas Hillcrest 0

In Princeton, Bailey Tillotson scored twice as Sherman closed the first day of the Princeton Tournament with a victory against Dallas Hillcrest.

CC Wilson also scored and had an assist, Carmen Ramirez scored and Maria Lopez earned the shutout for the Lady Bearcats (2-3), who continue tourney play at 10:30 a.m. on Friday against R.L. Turner.

Sherman opened the day with a 3-1 loss against Wylie. Tillotson had the goal, which was assisted by Wilson.

Denison Varsity Cup

Birdville 3, Denison 1

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets opened their tournament with a loss against Birdville at Munson Stadium.

Denison (1-3) continues tourney play against Caddo Mills at 2:20 p.m. on Friday at Munson Stadium.