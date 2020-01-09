Calendar

Through Jan. 15 - Archery deer season in Oklahoma.

Through Jan. 26 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas East Zone.

Through Jan. 26 - Second split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Through Jan. 26 - Second split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Through Jan. 31 - Oklahoma pheasant season.

Through Jan. 31 - Texas woodcock season.

Through Feb. 2 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas West Zone.

Through Feb. 9 - Second split of white-fronted goose season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Through Feb. 16 - Second split of Canada goose season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 16 - Second split of light goose season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 23 - Texas quail season.

Jan. 9-12 - Dallas Safari Club Convention and Sporting Expo at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. For info, visit www.biggame.org.

Jan. 24-25 - Red River Fly Fishers’ Fly Tying Extravaganza at Eisenhower State Park.

Feb. 2 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Feb. 4 - Red River Fly Fishers meeting (fly tying at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.) at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. For information, visit rrff.org.

Feb. 23 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

March 6 - Texoma Ducks Unlimited’s Annual Couple’s Dinner at Sherman’s Municipal Ballroom.

March 21-22 - Fourth annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival in Plano.

Notes

The annual Dallas Safari Club Convention and Sporting Expo started yesterday and runs until this Sunday, Jan. 12. The huge hunting, fishing, and outdoor travel event is once again at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas. For information, visit www.biggame.org…Also running this week is the 24th annual ATA Archery Trade Show, which opened in Indianapolis on Thursday and runs through Saturday, Jan. 11th. For full coverage of the 2020 event at the Indiana Convention Center, check out www.BowhuntingMag.com…

Hunting Report

Duck hunting remains fair for some, good for others in the Texomaland right now with gadwalls, mallards, teal, a few pintails, and divers making up recent bag limits…The cold front coming in this weekend should help at least a little as the north wind pushes in some new birds…To bag a limit of ducks, pre-hunt scouting remains a big key. Another key is to rest spots a few days between hunts if possible…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is slightly stained; water temps are 56 degrees; and the lake is 1.18’ high. TPWD reports that striped bass are good using slabs, swimbaits, and live bait in deeper water and deep coves. Largemouth bass are good for anglers drifting live baits and reeling in crankbaits and jerkbaits across natural structure that receives low angling pressure. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fished around large structure in shallow water. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait, and minnows… At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; water temps are 60-62 degrees (Editor’s Note: this water temperature seems too warm considering what is being reported at other lakes across the region); and the lake is 0.09’ high. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on Flukes and Z-Craws fished near vegetation, on points, and along drop-offs. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows fished around the brush and timber in the lake’s northern sections….At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temps are 52-54 degrees; and the lake is 2.38’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, spinnerbaits, and Alabama rigs fished on deep humps and creek bends. Bumping the bottom with worms, creature type baits, and swimbait minnows has been successful for some anglers across from Lake Fork Marina. Also, Alabama rigs and spinnerbaits fished on points with flooded timber is producing bass. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows fished around most any structure… At the Blue River, elevation is normal; water temp is 45 degrees; and the river is clear. ODWC says trout are excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, Power Bait and Super Dupers fished along the river channel…At the Blue, ODWC adds that anglers should concentrate behind current breaks in the river below the falls. Currently, Power Bait color of choice seems to be chartreuse or red fished at 10- to 18-inch depths off the bottom. Spin fishermen throwing gold Super Dupers with a slow retrieve are doing well as are those throwing Silver Cast Masters. Flies that have been working this past week are salmon or red egg patterns, midges in the afternoon hours, San Juan worms and various types of nymphs…

Tip of the Week

As duck season enters its final few weeks, pressured ducks are becoming more call shy. Use loud highball style hail calls more sparingly right now, opting for more subdued sequences featuring contented quacks, soft feeding chuckles, and whistles that imitate pintails, teal and wigeon.