For the Lady Yellow Jackets to earn another postseason berth, Denison will have to rely as much on those who had no impact on the first three trips almost more than the trio which returns with playoff experience.

It’s the lifeblood at this level when a senior core, led by the program’s all-time leading scorer, hands the baton to the next group. Now seniors Taryn Gaines and Maliyah Butler and sophomore Jade Fry make up just 30 percent of the roster but 100 percent of the past postseason successes.

And while they may be enough for the Lady Jackets to get one of the four spots, the role of the supporting cast takes on even more responsibility as Denison (11-12) opens District 10-5A play at McKinney North on Friday night.

“There’s no secret it goes through Taryn Gaines. The other two of those three have to have a good district showing and carry part of the load,” Denison head coach Rod Been said. “That will allow the more inexperienced players to figure things out. We’ve got to find 10-18 points a night from them to be successful.”

Denison has won six of its last nine games and defense has been the calling card. The Lady Jackets have held 17 opponents to 45 points or fewer.

“Defensively we’ve had some moments. Taryn doesn’t get enough credit for anchoring our defense and staying on the floor the whole time,” Been said. “We’ve got to stop turning the ball over as much as we have.”

The Lady Jackets are going for their fourth straight playoff appearance, which would be a program record. The current three-year run matches a stretch of berths from 2004-06. But the most recent vintage includes the most successful season of them all — a 31-5 record and region quarterfinal appearance two years ago.

Each of the previous three seasons have seen Denison earn at least 21 wins. That number may end up out of reach but even if the Lady Jackets come close it would mean they played well enough not only to get back to the postseason but also contend for the district title.

Wylie East will be trying to defend the 10-5A crown while McKinney North and Lovejoy join Denison in looking to maintain their spots in the top half of the standings.

“I think there’s some parity. Wylie East is still the team to beat,” Been said. “You can find scores for all of them that it stands to reason there’s not a clear-cut order. It could still play out that way but I think there’s a lot of unknown for the first time in a while for a district I’ve been in.”

Gaines, who signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State, has thrived as the focal point of the offense. She is averaging 16.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists — up from eight points, 7.2 rebounds. 1.8 steals and assists and 1.7 blocks as a junior. At some point in the next month she should surpass 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for her career.

“She’s gotten better every year and increased that scoring average,” Been said. “Teams are going to be focusing on her a lot.”

After missing close to the first month of the season because she was recovering from knee surgery, Fry has also increased her production from last season. After averaging 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals and two assists, she is now at 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals.

Finding a consistent third scoring threat has been tough to target. There have been several Lady Jackets who have shown flashes at times during non-district action.

Freshman Jada Mathews is averaging 5.1 points per game and the only other Lady Jacket over three points per contest. Classmate Camryn Nixon is second on the team in rebounding at 5.1 per game and Butler leads the way with 3.3 assists.

If Denison can find a reliable option or two from that trio or another spot on the roster — juniors Ashley Brown and Shaniya Butler or senior Ta’kiya Riddick — then the Lady Jackets will be able to secure a spot in the 5A Region II bracket again.

“I think Camryn Nixon has been a pleasant surprise. Shaniya Butler’s got to be consistent for us at the guard spots. Jada Matthews has found her shot,” Been said. “We’re going to need consistency off the bench.”