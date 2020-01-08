DURANT, Okla. — Coming off an appearance in the Great American Conference Tournament final in 2019 and a fourth-place finish in the regular season, Southeastern has been tabbed to repeat that fourth-place finish according to the league’s preseason poll.

The Savage Storm earned 84 points, finishing ahead of Southern Nazarene in fifth with 78 and East Central in sixth with 61.

Southeastern Arkansas is the preseason favorite after picking up 120 points and 10 of the 12 first-place votes, followed by a tie between Arkansas Tech and Harding for second as each team had 105 points and a first-place vote.

Henderson State was picked sixth, followed by Southwestern Oklahoma State, and Arkansas-Monticello.

Ouachita Baptist checks in at No. 10, with Oklahoma Baptist and Northwestern Oklahoma State rounding out the 12 team league.

Southeastern will open the season with a Feb. 1-2 trip to the Arkansas Tech Invitational in Houston.