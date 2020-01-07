Reece Stange converted a penalty kick nine minutes into the second half to give the Denison Yellow Jackets a 3-2 victory against Farmersville in the season-opener at Munson Stadium.

Keebler Wagoner earned the penalty to allow Denison to take the lead. Farmersville scored 10 minutes apart in the first half for the early lead before Landon Ellis scored off an assist by Kaiser Decker in the 29th minute.

The Jackets pulled even just a minute and half later on Logan Voight’s goal which was assisted by Anthony Cruz and went into half-time tied at two.

Stange then produced the deciding tally shortly into the second half for Denison, which hosts its Varsity Cup starting on Thursday. The Jackets will face Dumas at 7 p.m. on Thursday, HSAA at 11 a.m. and Caddo Mills at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and Bonham at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Sherman 0, Frisco Heritage 0

In Frisco, the Bearcats came away with a scoreless tie against Frisco Heritage in non-district action.

After Heritage controlled play for most of the first half and had a direct kick bounce off the post, Sherman held the advantage in the second half but neither side was able to produce a goal.

Gerald Clark and Jacob Prado combined on the shutout for Sherman (2-0-2), which has yet to allow a goal this season. The Bearcats will open the Denison Varsity Cup against Melissa at noon on Thursday at Munson Stadium. Sherman will also play Caddo Mills at 6 p.m. on Friday and Dumas at 9 a.m. and HSAA at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.