SADLER — Dakota Billmeier scored nine points as S&S defeated Callisburg, 38-23, in District 9-3A action.

Suzy Griffin added seven points and Baylee Hix chipped in six points for S&S (10-13, 1-2), which plays at Whitesboro on Friday night.

Pottsboro 35, Pilot Point 24

In Pottsboro, Hadley Williams scored 17 points as Pottsboro gained sole possession of first place with a victory against Pilot Point in district action.

Tatum Rekieta added 10 points while Autumn Graley and Sammy Wallis each chipped in four points for Pottsboro (20-4, 4-0), which has the district bye on Friday and returns to action at Gunter on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Howe 61, Van Alstyne 33

In Howe, Sierra Copeland had 15 points and eight rebounds as second-place Howe defeated fourth-place Van Alstyne in district action.

Jenna Honore added 13 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists, Cassidy Anderson chipped in 13 points, four rebounds and four assists and Ally Harvey totaled 10 points and nine rebounds for Howe (17-5, 3-1), which has the district bye on Friday before play at Leonard on Tuesday night.

Micah Welch scored seven points, Torin Riddick chipped in six points and Kate Carson had four points for Van Alstyne, which hosts Leonard on Friday night.

Bells 70, Leonard 41

In Leonard, Bells earned a district victory over Leonard to gain sole possession of first place.

The Lady Panthers (18-5, 3-0) will host Bonham on Friday night.

Leonard (13-11, 3-1) travels to Van Alstyne on Friday.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 57, Rockwall Heritage 26

In Rockwall, Jenna Fortenberry scored 21 points as Texoma Christian opened district play with a victory against Rockwall Heritage.

T’ anne Boyd added 13 points for Texoma Christian (13-8, 1-0), which plays at Dallas Covenant on Thursday night.

Non-district

Sulphur Springs 42, Sherman 41

In Sherman, Jastic Eleby scored 15 points for the Lady Bearcats but Sulphur Springs escaped with a non-district victory.

Sa’Nyah Hunter and Jadyne Gatewood each finished with seven points for Sherman (9-13), which opens District 10-5A play by hosting Princeton at Bearcat Gymnasium on Friday night.

Krum 38, Denison 32

In Denison, Taryn Gaines had 20 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Lady Yellow Jackets but Krum came away with the non-district victory.

Ta’Kiya Riddick added six points, Shaniya Butler grabbed five rebounds and Maliyah Butler swiped three steals for Denison (11-12), which opens District 10-5A play at McKinney North on Friday night.

Whitewright 45, Honey Grove 42

In Honey Grove, Natalie Alexander scored 14 points as Whitewright edged Honey Grove in non-district action.

Skylar Gerner added 13 points while Katy and Ashton Long finished with five points apiece for Whitewright (8-16), which returns to District 10-3A action at Blue Ridge on Friday.

Maddie Cason scored 18 points, Nicole Briscoe added seven points and Allie Morrison totaled six points for Honey Grove.

Aubrey 74, Collinsville 57

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates suffered a non-district loss against Aubrey.

Collinsville (18-6) will open District 12-2A play at Sam Rayburn on Friday night.