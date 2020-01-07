LEONARD — Bo Baker scored 14 points as Bells defeated Leonard, 51-47, in District 10-3A action.

Keaton High added 12 points, Cade Doggett chipped in 10 points and Blake Rolen finished with nine points for Bells (12-5, 2-0), which hosts Bonham on Friday night.

Leonard (11-7, 0-2) travels to Van Alstyne on Friday.

Van Alstyne 78, Howe 34

In Howe, Van Alstyne opened district play with a victory against rival Howe in District 10-3A action.

Van Alstyne hosts Leonard on Friday while Howe (6-12, 0-2) has the district bye and returns to action on Tuesday night at Leonard.

District 9-3A

Callisburg 49, S&S 34

In Sadler, Jake Reynolds scored 13 points for S&S but Callisburg defeated the Rams in district action.

Daymon Orr added 10 points and Chase Sloan chipped in six points for S&S (4-14, 0-2), which plays at Whitesboro on Friday night.

Pilot Point 65, Pottsboro 43

In Pottsboro, Jake Williams scored 13 points for Pottsboro but Pilot Point defeated the Cardinals in district action.

Aidan Cannon and Zach Wideman each chipped in nine points for Pottsboro (13-8, 0-2), which has the district bye on Friday and will host Community for a non-district contest

Javon Bruce scored 21 points and Ayon Cox added 10 points to lead Pilot Point, which was playing its district opener.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 58, Rockwall Heritage 48

In Rockwall, Charlie Zeis scored 23 points as Texoma Christian opened district play with a victory against Rockwall Heritage.

Kason Williams added 10 points while Thomas Barnett and Bryce Ryeczyk each finished with nine points for Texoma Christian (8-10, 1-0), which plays at Dallas Covenant on Thursday night.

Non-district

Aubrey 64, Denison 59

In Aubrey, Tarrence Gaines scored 31 points for Denison but Aubrey defeated the Yellow Jackets in non-district action.

Keleon Vaughn added nine points and Nate Uber chipped in seven points for Denison (10-10), which plays at Melissa on Monday night to close out non-district play.

Sulphur Springs 81, Sherman 40

In Sherman, the Bearcats suffered a loss against Sulphur Springs in non-district action.

Sherman (7-15) will play at Aledo on Friday night to close out the non-district portion of its schedule.

Tioga 55, Era 32

In Tioga, Clay Mott scored 18 points as Tioga beat Era in non-district action.

Marshall Lease added 12 points and Reagan Mejia totaled nine points for Tioga (13-3), which plays at Bland on Friday night.