After opening with an 11-0 record, the Austin College women’s basketball team has entered the D3Hoops.com and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 25

The ‘Roos are 18th in the D3Hoops poll and 22nd in the WBCA poll. It is the first time in program history the team has been ranked in both polls simultaneously.

The ‘Roos reached as high as No. 19 last year, making this year the highest the team has made it in the D3Hoops.com poll since its inception.

The appearance in both polls comes after topping then No. 5 Mary Hardin-Baylor last Monday and adding a pair of Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference wins over Colorado College and Johnson & Wales.

Austin College hosts Schreiner University at 8 p.m. on Friday before facing No. 21 Trinity at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Hughey Gym.