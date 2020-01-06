DURANT, Okla. — Following her performance in a road sweep of Arkansas Tech and Harding, Kamryn Cantwell has earned Great American Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Cantwell averaged averaged 25 points per game while shooting 75 percent from the field over both games.

She scored 28 points in a 27-point win against the Golden Suns before closing out the weekend with a 22-point effort with three steals in a 20-point victory against the Lady Bisons.

Over the week Cantwell hit 4-of-6 from three-point range and shot 94.1 percent from the free-throw line (16-of-17). She also added 2.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Southeastern will be back in action Thursday when it hosts Arkansas-Monticello at 5:30 p.m. in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.