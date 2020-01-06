Austin College men’s basketball player Justice Mercadel has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league office has announced.

Mercadel, a junior guard from Little Elm, had an outstanding weekend as the ‘Roos went 1-1 and notched their first conference win of the season by averaging 21 points, eight rebounds, 2.5 assists, two steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He also shot 59.1% from the field, 60% from beyond the arc, and 92.9% from the free-throw line against Colorado College and Johnson & Wales.

Against JWU, Mercadel poured in 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Austin College to a 96-77 victory in Denver. He also had four assists and two steals in the win.