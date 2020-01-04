PFLUGERVILLE-- Jaden Williams slammed home a dunk to pull Hendrickson, searching for its third straight district championship this season, ahead by 10 points in the second quarter.

It looked like the Hawks were about to pull away against Cedar Ridge.

But Quinton Black called a timeout, and the Raiders never went away while securing a 50-43 win Friday. Using a zone defense in the second half, Cedar Ridge (12-11, 2-2 in District 13-6A) stifled Hendrickson in the second half and continued the momentum the team had at the Hays Rebel Classic tournament

“Our guys, they prepared well all week long (and) came in with a sense of urgency off (the Hays tournament),” Black said, noting the post-Christmas tournament gave his team a boost just before it hit the long district stretch. “We played really well over the course of the weekend, and I think that was a big confidence boost for our guys.”

The Raiders went 3-2, and nearly beat district foe Round Rock in tournament play, before falling 42-40.

Switching between man and zone defenses in the first half, the Raiders struggled to contain Hendrickson, which had thumped Stony Point 74-46 on Dec. 31.

Hendrickson built a halftime lead of 28-23, but missed shots and committed untimely turnovers caused by a swarming Cedar Ridge defense prevented a larger advantage.

“We had opportunities when we had the lead to get a bigger lead and we missed out on them,” Hendrickson coach Dustin White said. “It’s what we talked about (in postgame), just missed opportunities. That's what tonight came down to. We just didn’t capitalize on opportunities.”

While the Raiders’ defense forced Hendrickson to take some difficult shots in the second half, it was the rebounding and the play of Cedar Ridge forward Jack Turner that helped the Raiders take the lead by the end of the third period. Turner scored six points in the third as the Raiders outscored Hendrickson 16-9 to take a 39-37 lead. While Turner scored three big buckets underneath, guard Ryan Elvin added another six in the quarter.

The points led to defense.

“We settled down offensively and started getting into the flow on our offense - it gave us an opportunity to set our defense up a little bit better,” Black said. “In that regard, we were able to play solid on the offensive end and be able to have some good defensive stops.”

Hendrickson was never too far away.

The Hawks had several possessions where they could have taken the lead back but kept coming up short, finishing with just six points in the final quarter.

“We got some good looks that weren’t falling,” White said. “I think the kids played hard. I don’t think effort was ever a question. We just didn’t complete the task.”

Cedar Ridge is now even in district. Given Hendrickson’s pedigree - two returning starters and another player who has played big minutes during the district title seasons - the Raiders may have caught the Hawks at the right time. With several coaches in the district thinking the race for the four playoff spots is wide open, road wins could be hard to come by.

“Our goal right now is going 1-0,” Black said, channeling his inner Texas football coach Tom Herman. “We want to win every practice we have and then we’ll look for the next competitor in front of us and we’ll try to take those guys down. But if we can stay disciplined in what we’re doing and make sure we continue to prepare well, I think the sky’s the limit for our guys.

Turner finished with 11 points off the bench, while Elvin had 10. Ryan Ho also added 10. Williams, one of the returning Hendrickson returning starters, scored a game-high 16 points while James Hester, the other returning starter, chipped in with 10.

The Hawks went 13-3 in 2018-2019, winning their second-straight district title as White has quietly built one of the stronger Central Texas programs. But three days into the new year, Hendrickson already has four district losses on the record. One is 1-point loss at Vandegrift, which is 5-0, but three others are at home.

Still, there’s 11 more games to go.

“It’s a long time. District is a marathon,” White said. “It’s a 16 game season … we just have to put together a couple of strings of district (wins).