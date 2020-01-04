Perhaps the question surrounding Westlake and District 25-6A shouldn’t be whether the Chaps will repeat as district champions or make another undefeated run through district play, but whether someone will challenge the Chaps deep into the fourth quarter?

Westlake (20-1, 4-0 District 25-6A) has won its four district games — including Friday’s 75-45 home rout of Hays — by 22, 30, 17 and 30 points. While Del Valle played the Chaps tough on New Year’s Eve, trailing by only five at one point early in the fourth, Westlake pulled away for a 73-56 win.

We may find out soon enough if the Chaps will ever face stress late in a game as Westlake travels to Anderson Tuesday for a showdown between the district’s two undefeated teams, then hosts Bowie Friday in what many perceive as the two teams in the district that would have the best chance to challenge the Chaps.

And while Westlake will still be heavy favorites as it has steamrolled most everyone on its schedule — its lone loss came to a prep academy out of Kansas — Anderson and Bowie still present tough matchups.

Trojans senior guard Max Smith and Bulldogs junior guard Coleton Benson are arguably the two best guards in the district, and both are threats to go off for 30 points any night.

And Anderson’s gym isn’t exactly the easiest place to play as the student section is loud and the fans are right on top of the benches and action, literally only feet from the point of play.

But Friday’s win over the Rebels (14-7, 3-2) showed why Westlake is so dangerous and ranked No. 1 in the Statesman’s Class 6A poll.

Teams can’t handle Chaps junior KJ Adams — a point-forward who can play inside or out and is one of the top recruits in the county — one on one, but if they double-team him, he’ll quickly pass the ball out to one of a seemingly endless amount of Westlake players who can either drive to the basket or knock down three-pointers.

“The season’s been fun with this group of guys, because everybody’s in-sync with each other,” said Adams, who poured in 28 points Friday. “Everybody is playing their role and everyone is having fun. This is probably the funnest season I’ve had because everybody has bought-in to what (Chaps coach Robert Lucero) is doing. Our start to the season has been amazing.”

Of Westlake’s 20 wins, only three have been by less than 20 points and none less than 15. Despite losing two Division I players to graduation from last year’s team, the Chaps haven’t seemed to miss a beat. In particular, their ball movement is extremely impressive.

“We make practices like a game, so everyone is ready when games come around,” said junior point guard Eain Mowat, another key returner from a year ago. “I feel like we’re a difficult matchup because KJ is a good passer out of the (double team). We all pass and try to find the extra guy, and everyone is capable of scoring.”

Eight other Westlake players besides Adams scored Friday, with Conor McManus finishing with 10 points, and the Chaps made eight three-pointers and hit all eight of their free throws. Westlake led by double digits at the end of the first quarter and by 20 midway through the third.

“I thought our guys did a good job of playing defense and getting stops and that allowed us to get out into transition where we got some dunks, some threes and we kept the ball moving,” said Lucero, who noted he hasn’t given much thought to his team’s 20-1 start. “As a coach I think you’re more concerned about your next opponent and what they present. I don’t want our guys to ever think they need to stop getting better or that they have arrived.”

One thing the Chaps have arrived at is the possibility of a 40-game winning streak in district play. Westlake hasn’t lost a district matchup since Jan. 18, 2017, a span of 39 games that makes the target on their back from Anderson and Bowie even larger.

But while next week is a big one for Westlake — and for any other team who has thoughts of a district title — Mowat said the Chaps’ approach has to stay simple.

“You have to treat it like every other game,” he said. “You can’t focus on the crowds or any of the outside influences. We just have to play our basketball.”