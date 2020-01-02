GEORGETOWN — The Sherman Bearcats jumped to an early lead on the way to a 2-0 victory against Austin Northeast in the season-opener at the Georgetown Tournament.

Gregorio Quintana scored 12 minutes in off an assist by Christian Chinchilla and six minutes later Quintana added to the lead off an assist from Jose Nandin.

Gerald Clark started in net and Jacob Prado shared the shutout with his work in the second half for Sherman, which continues tourney play against Georgetown on Friday night.

Girls

Garland ISD Tournament

Denison 8, North Dallas 0

In Garland, the Lady Yellow Jackets opened the season with a lopsided victory over North Dallas in the Garland ISD Tournament.

Denison will continue tourney play against Naaman Forest at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.