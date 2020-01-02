Calendar

Through Jan. 5 - General deer season in Texas North Zone.

Through Jan. 5 - General deer season in Grayson and Collin Counties, with means and methods of take restricted to lawful archery gear and crossbows only.

Through Jan. 5 - Texas Panhandle pheasant season.

Through Jan. 5 - Second split of dove season for Texas North Zone.

Through Jan. 15 – Archery deer season in Oklahoma.

Through Jan. 26 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas East Zone.

Through Jan. 26 - Second split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Through Jan. 26 - Second split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Through Jan. 31 - Oklahoma pheasant season.

Through Jan. 31 - Texas woodcock season.

Through Feb. 2 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas West Zone.

Through Feb. 9 - Second split of white-fronted goose season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Through Feb. 16 - Second split of Canada goose season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 16 - Second split of light goose season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 23 - Texas quail season.

Jan. 4 - 13th annual Howard Caylor Trout Derby at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. For info, call (903) 463-5116.

Jan. 7 - Red River Fly Fishers meeting (fly tying at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.) at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. For information, visit rrff.org.

Jan. 9-12 - Dallas Safari Club Convention and Sporting Expo at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. For info, visit www.biggame.org.

Jan. 24-25 - Red River Fly Fishers’ Fly Tying Extravaganza at Eisenhower State Park.

Feb. 2 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Feb. 23 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

March 6 - Texoma Ducks Unlimited’s Annual Couple’s Dinner at Sherman’s Municipal Ballroom.

Notes

The annual Dallas Safari Club Convention and Sporting Expo is coming up quickly, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9 until Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas. For information, visit www.biggame.org…Also coming up next week is the 24th annual ATA Archery Trade Show, which will run from Thursday, Jan. 9 until Saturday, Jan. 11 in Indianapolis. For full coverage of the 2020 event at the Indiana Convention Center, check out www.Bowhunter.com and www.BowhuntingMag.com, the websites for Bowhunter magazine and Petersen’s Bowhunting magazine respectively…It’s a busy month to kick off the New Year for the Red River Fly Fishers club here in Grayson County. The longstanding club will hold its first meeting of the New Year next Tuesday, Jan. 7 with fly tying at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting itself an hour later at 7 p.m. Later in the month on Jan. 24-25, the group will meet again at Eisenhower State Park for its annual Red River Rendezvous fly tying event…

Hunting Report

The final hours of the 2019-20 deer season are ticking off this weekend here in Grayson County and many hunters, like the deer in the post-rut phase of the whitetail autumn, are a little bit tired. While bowhunting for deer has been slow in recent days, history has shown over the last 20 years or so that the occasional monster buck can fall at the buzzer to a hunter’s well placed arrow…Evening sits are usually best, especially near food sources as the final weekend arrives. But now can also be the time for a big gamble on a morning sit in a stand situated near a bedding area. If you can get into such a stand without alerting deer, consider giving it a final weekend try and see what might happen…Duck hunting success is mixed in the Red River Valley area right now as a few new ducks filtered in on the last cold front. Mallards, gadwalls, teal, and a few divers are in most bag limits…To bag a limit of stale ducks, scout the afternoon prior to a hunt, back off on the calling, and consider reducing decoy spread numbers…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is slightly stained; water temps are 56-58 degrees; and the lake is 1.45’ high. Last week on the day after Christmas, TPWD reported that the “…striped bass fishing is the best it’s been all year.” Striper anglers are finding success using slabs, swim baits, and live bait fished in deeper water and in deep coves. The presence of baitfish and birds seems to be a key. Largemouth bass are good for anglers drifting live bait and using crankbaits and jerkbaits retrieved across natural structure receiving low angling pressure. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fished around large structure in shallow water. Wintertime catfish are fair on live shrimp, minnows, and cut bait…Meanwhile, ODWC reports Texoma striper fishing as more hit-or-miss this week with anglers finding success on main lake points as they fish Flukes and live shad, often with dead sticking methods…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; water temps are cool; and the lake is 0.01’ high. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, lizards, and topwater baits fished near vegetation, points, and drop-offs. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows fished around the brush and timber in the lake’s northern reaches…At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temp is 50 degrees; and the lake is 2.38’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinnerbaits, and Alabama rigs fished on deep humps and near creek beds. Bumping the bottom with plastic worms, Sluggos, and soft plastic swim baits has brought success across from Lake Fork Marina. Points with flooded timber are also producing bass on Alabama rigs and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows fished under any large structure…

Tip of the Week

Don’t forget that the 13th annual Howard Caylor Adult Trout Derby is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond. The event, which will feature more than 1,600-plus freshly stocked rainbow trout from TPWD and lots of prizes from the City of Denison, will run from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. For info on the annual D-Town Trout Derby, please visit the City of Denison website or call 903-463-5116 during business hours today.