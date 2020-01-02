If you’re planning on fishing Saturday morning at the 13th Annual Howard Caylor Adult Trout Derby at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond, there’s an important consideration to keep in mind.

And that’s what to do if and when you catch your limit of five rainbow trout as allowed by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regulations (Editor’s Note: For all trout fishing license requirements and regulations in the state of Texas, please check the TPWD website at www.tpwd.texas.gov).

According to Andrew Means, recreation manager for the Denison Parks and Rec department, the answer is actually quite simple.

After you put your catch in a cooler or on a stringer, take them home, clean them promptly and properly, and then do one other thing.

Eat cake. But not the kind of cake that you are probably accustomed to seeing at birthday parties, weddings, or after a Sunday family meal.

“Some people already have a preferred recipe for eating fresh trout, maybe on the grill, baked in an oven, or fried up,” said Means. “But one great way to utilize a limit of rainbow trout is to simply make Trout Cakes, a recipe that Todd Robinson over at the TPWD Inland Fisheries Station was gracious enough to provide.”

To make Todd’s Trout Cakes, start by assembling the ingredients beforehand. Those ingredients are as follows:

Ingredients:

- Meat from 5 medium size trout

- 1/4 cup diced onion

- 1/4 cup diced bell pepper

- 1/4 cut diced fresh dill

- 1 egg beaten

- 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs

- 1 tbsp. lemon juice

- 1 tsp. black pepper

- 1 tsp. salt

- Peanut oil

Once you have all of the ingredients together, preparation is fairly simple. In the e-mailed recipe that Means obtained, Robinson says to “Boil the trout meat until it is soft and flaky (



Afterwards, you might want to skip the frosting after making a batch of Todd’s Trout Cakes. But add in some French fries, some hush puppies, and your favorite dipping sauce — think tartar sauce, shrimp cocktail sauce, perhaps a little honey mustard, or maybe even some ranch dressing — and you’ve got the makings of a great meal at the table.

All after a wintertime day spent trout fishing in D-Town at one of the City’s most enjoyable — and tasty — angling traditions.