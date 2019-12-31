COLLINSVILLE — Blakely Esnard scored 19 points as Gunter defeated Collinsville, 58-45, in non-district action.

Bri Carr added 13 points, Taylor Boddie chipped in 11 points and Sarah Putnicki totaled six points for Gunter, which returns to District 9-3A action at Callisburg on Friday.

Brittney Fields scored 21 points, Katie Johnson added nine points and Lexie Martin, Gracie Cavin and Katy Claytor all finished with five points for Collinsville (17-5), which hosts Plano Coram Deo on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Pirates also had a 70-23 win against Callisburg. Carrie Johnson made five three-pointers, including the 500th of her career, and finished with 19 points, six assists and six steals, Fields scored 19 points and Claytor totaled nine points, 12 rebounds and seven steals.

Boys

Non-district

Gunter 71, Collinsville 48

In Collinsville, Zander Turner scored 20 points as Gunter defeated Collinsville in non-district action.

Jacob Merritt added 18 points, Kyle Watson finished with 10 points and Will Blansett added seven points for Gunter (19-2), which opens District 9-3A play at Callisburg on Friday.

Nathen Bocanegra scored 15 points, Colby Shull added 11 points, Gavin Giasson totaled eight points and Grayson Ward finished with seven points for Collinsville.

Wolfe City 49, Tioga 33

In Wolfe City, Marshall Lease scored 11 points for Tioga but Wolfe City topped the Bulldogs in non-district action.

Landon Thompson added eight points for Tioga (10-3), which plays at Chico on Friday afternoon