The Austin College women’s basketball team finished 2019 in style by knocking off No. 5 Mary Hardin-Baylor, 70-61, in non-conference action and improve to 9-0 on the year.

Austin College led wire-to-wire, pushing the margin to as many as 17 points and putting four players in double figures. Reagan Chiaverini scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter to help the ‘Roos build a double-digit lead heading into the fourth and Austin College kept that cushion for most of the final period.

Chiaverini finished the game hitting 6-of-11 shots to get her 16 points and Addison Walling went 5-of-6 from the floor to score 12 points. Gwin and Natalie McCoy each chipped in 11 points off the bench while Ally Longaker pulled down 12 rebounds and handed out four assists for the ‘Roos.

Allaira Jones led Mary Hardin-Baylor with 16 points, scoring 14 of those in the opening half, and adding 12 rebounds. Hannah Holt scored 12 and McCoy finished with 10 points for the Crusaders.

Austin College heads back into Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play this weekend at Colorado College on Friday and Johnson & Wales-Denver on Saturday.