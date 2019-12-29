Led by Class 3A runner-up Van Alstyne, several area volleyball players earned all-state honors for the 2019 season from the Texas Sports Writers Association.

Van Alstyne had four players recognized after reaching the state tournament for the second time overall — and first final appearance — and first since 1997, losing to Vanderbilt Industrial.

Senior setter Micah Welch and senior libero Lindi Boling were named Class 3A first-team all-state with sophomore middle blocker Samantha Moore being chosen second-team all-state and junior outside hitter Valerie Young selected as honorable mention.

Region II runner-up Gunter had two players selected — junior setter Jacee Childers was second-team all-state and junior outside hitter Beth Gilbreath was third-team all-state.

In Class 2A, region semifinalist Collinsville was represented by three players. Senior outside hitter Lexie Martin was a second-team all-state selection, senior libero Gracie Cavin was third-team all-state and senior setter Carrie Johnson was honorable mention all-state.