GAINESVILLE — Ally Harvey had 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Howe Lady Bulldogs won the NCTC Tournament with a 46-41 victory against Era.

Jenna Honore was named MVP and added 10 points and four rebounds, Trinity Williams chipped in eight points and five rebounds, Sierra Copeland finished with six points and four rebounds and Cassidy Anderson scored six points for Howe (16-4), which will return to District 10-3A play at Bells on Friday night.

Howe earned a 61-53 victory against Byron Nelson in the semifinals. Copeland had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Harvey added 17 points, three rebounds and three assists, Honore scored 10 points and Anderson finished with nine points and five assists.

Leonard Tournament

Third-Place Game

Bells 63, Prairiland 44

In Leonard, Cheznie Hale and Haley Arledge each scored 16 points as Bells earned third place at the Leonard Tournament with a win against Prairiland.

Olivia Pedigo added 12 points and Gabby Smith finished with 11 points for Bells (16-5), which returns to 10-3A action by hosting Howe on Friday night.

In the semifinals, Bells had a 51-48 loss against Emory Rains. Smith scored 11 points, Hale added nine points and Pedigo chipped in four points.

Fifth-place Game

Pottsboro 48, Lone Oak 37

In Leonard, Hadley Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds and was an all-tournament selection as Pottsboro beat Lone Oak to take fifth place at the Leonard Tournament.

Autumn Graley added 11 points and four rebounds and Tatum Rekieta chipped in eight points and six rebounds for Pottsboro (18-4), which returns to District 9-3A play at Whitesboro on Friday night.

Earlier in tournament action, the Lady Cardinals had a 52-34 victory against Caddo Mills. Williams had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Sammy Wallis chipped in eight points and six rebounds, Graley scored eight points and Emma Powlison finished with seven points and five rebounds.

In the second round, Pottsboro lost, 52-32, against Emory Rains. Williams scored 15 points, Graley chipped in seven points and Ali Malone chipped in five points.

Community 72, Whitesboro 43

In Leonard, Ashlee Hensley had 11 points and five rebounds during Whitesboro’s loss against Community at the Leonard Tournament.

Alli Muntz totaled nine points, six rebounds and three steals, Abbie Davenport scored five points and Jessica Hamon and Rylee Andrews each grabbed 10 rebounds for Whitesboro, which returns to District 9-3A action by hosting Pottsboro on Friday.

Whitewright 44, Bland 37

In Leonard, Jy Johnson and Katy Long each scored seven points as Whitewright finished the Leonard Tournament with a victory against Bland.

Callie McGee, Gracie Robinson, Skylar Gerner, Emily Barnhurst and Natalie Alexander all finished with six points for the Lady Tigers (6-16), who host Lindsay on Tuesday afternoon.

In earlier tournament action, Whitewright lost, 49-42, against Anna. Gerner and Alexander each scored nine points, Robinson added eight points and Ashton Long totaled seven points.