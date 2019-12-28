GAINESVILLE — Tarrence Gaines scored 19 points for Denison but the Yellow Jackets were the runner-up in the NCTC Tournament after a 62-54 loss in overtime against Muenster.

Keleon Vaughn added 13 points and Nate Uber chipped in 10 points for Denison (10-8), which will host Ardmore on Friday afternoon.

In earlier tournament action, the Jackets defeated Trinity Valley, 79-66, in the semifinals. Gaines had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Uber scored 21 points and Vaughn and Jadarian Price added 10 points apiece.

Denison opened the tournament with a 57-46 win over Bells. Gaines had 20 points, Uber added 14 points and Price chipped in seven points for the Yellow Jackets.

Bells 42, Lindsay 27

In Gainesville, Tanner Carter scored 22 points as Bells closed out the NCTC Tournament with a victory against Lindsay.

Bo Baker added eight points and Blake Rolen chipped in six points for the Panthers (10-5), who open District 10-5A play by hosting Howe on Friday.

Anson Tournament

Post 59, Gunter 48

In Anson, Zander Turner scored 17 points as Gunter finished second at the Anson Tournament after a loss against Post.

Will Blansett added 10 points, Josh Rogers had seven points and Trey Phillips chipped in six points for the Tigers (18-2), who play at Collinsville on Tuesday afternoon. Turner and Kyle Watson were all-tournament selections.

In earlier tournament action, Turner scored 16 points as Gunter came away with a 52-42 victory against Wellington. Watson added 10 points and Rogers chipped in eight points.

Gunter also earned a 79-33 win over Big Spring’s junior varsity. Phillips scored 17 points, Watson totaled 13 points, Mitchell Brewer added 11 points, Blansett had nine points and Rogers chipped in eight points.

The Tigers opened the tournament with a 59-54 victory against Hawley. Turner scored 21 points, Jacob Merritt added eight points and Blansett, Rogers, Phillips and Seth Schroeter all finished with six points.

Cedar Park Tournament

Bronze Bracket

Sherman 75, Austin Taylor 55

AUSTIN — The Sherman Bearcats finished the Cedar Park Tournament with a victory against Austin Taylor.

Sherman suffered a 53-44 loss against Bastrop in the Bronze Bracket semifinal.

Earlier in the tournament the Bearcats lost, 78-54, against Austin Vandergriff. Mason Gabriel and Kasai Burton each scored 14 points and Vontrelle Sanders added nine points.

Sherman opened the tournament with an 80-64 loss against San Antonio Madison. Burton connected on four three-pointers and scored 20 points, Gabriel made four three-pointers and finished with 14 points and Sanders had 11 points.

Leonard Tournament

Whitewright 58, Anna 53

In Leonard, Dylan Cordell scored 18 points as Whitewright finished the Leonard Tournament with a victory against Anna.

Aaron Pitt added 11 points, Reilly Evans chipped in eight points, Jake Claborn had seven points and Kayden Carraway finished with six points for Whitewright, which hosts Lindsay on Tuesday afternoon.

In earlier tournament action, Whitewright had a 63-49 win over Celeste. Cordell scored 15 points, Kylan Watson had 13 points, Evans and Jeremiah Camarillo each added eight points and Claborn totaled seven points.

Non-district

Tioga 70, S&S 57

In Tioga, Reagan Mejia scored 15 points as the Bulldogs beat S&S in non-district action.

Landon Thompson added 14 points while Evan Mayes, Clay Mott and Marshall Lease all finished with eight points for Tioga (10-2), which plays at Wolfe City on Tuesday afternoon.

Daymon Orr scored 20 points and Jake Reynolds chipped in 15 points for S&S.