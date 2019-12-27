Ballinger’s Cooper Bean was named All-District MVP for 3A-2 District 1 Region 4 while Miles Bulldogs’ quarterback Davian Martinez and offensive lineman Coleton Williams netted 1st Team All-District honors to lead an array of players from Miles, Ballinger and Winters in All-District honors. Williams was also named 2nd Team at defensive tackle.

Jose Mata was selected 1st Team All-District at cornerback and 2nd Team All-District at wide receiver.

Landon Book was named to the 1st Team at safety.

Logan Yancy was named 1st Team kicker.

Brayden Dunlap netted 2nd Team All-District Honors at running back and at inside linebacker. Branden Rodiguez was named 2nd Team All-District halfback.

Josh Rayburn and Joel Garcia were name 2nd Team All-District for the offensive line. Rayburn was also named 2nd Team at defensive tackle. Christian Gutierrez was named 2nd Team defensive end.

The Academic All-District players are Carson Ellison, Dylan Garza, Christian Gutierrez, Hayden Johnson, Brandon Rodriguez, Colin Steward and Coleton Williams.

The Honorable Mention All-District players from Miles are; Dylan Garza, Gavin Martinez, Logan Yancy, Brandon Rodriguez, Hayden Johnson, Landon Book, Collin Steward and Gavin Martinez.

The Winters Blizzards also had a host of players on the All-District roster. District Pride went to defensive back, Domynic Alvarado.

The players making 1st team Defense are Hunter Duggan at DL; Malakye Kelly at LB; Miguel Rodriguez at DB.

The 1st Team offense players named are; Hunter Duggan at OL; Felipe Erazo at OL; Alex Salas at QB.

All-District 2nd Team offense honors went to Matt Jacob at FB; Malakye Kelly at RB; Max Kelly at OL.

All-District 2nd Team defense are Trent Hamilton at DL; Matt Jacob at LB; Jon Kullen Busher at DB.

Honorable Mention Offense players are Charles Childress at OL; Mario Quintero at OL; Chaney Bahlman at WR.

Honorable Mention Defense players are Alex Salas at DB; Felipe Erazo at DL; Domynic Alvarado at DB.

The Academic All-District players are; Domynic Alvarado; Miguel Rodriguez; Hunter Duggan; Jon Kullen Busher; Dayvin Oats; Charles Childress; Rider Duggan; Connor Garcia; Seth Gerhart; Zander Hadlock; Matt Jacob; Malakye Kelly; Max Kelly; Laken Green; Kade Green; Zach Wheat; Avery Wheat.

Ballinger’s Cooper Bean was selected as the 3A-2 Region I District 4 Defensive MVP.

Adam Winn was selected as the district’s Lineman MVP.

All-District 1st Team offense honors went to; Tyler Vaughn at QB; Garrett Dixon at FB; Weston Rollwitz at WR; Eric Toliver at OL.

All-District 1st Team defense players are Bradyn Bowman at DB; Weston Rollwitz at DB; Garrett Dixon at OLB.

All-District 2nd Team offensive players are Colton Belk at OL and Fernando Falcon at OL.

All-District 2nd Team defense players are Aiden Busenlehner at LB and Markus Castleberry at DL.

Honorable Mention players are WR JoeMarcus Guerrero and DB Jon Gutierrez.

Congratulations to all of the players, the coaching staffs and the support staffs at each school for a great 2019 football season.