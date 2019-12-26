Heading into the New Year’s Day holiday on each annual trip around the sun, it’s customary to find some sort of “Outdoors Resolution” type of story from yours truly at this particular time of year.

While such a column is planned for next Friday, truth be told, there simply isn’t enough room in today’s edition of the Herald Democrat Outdoors page. That’s due to the large story in today’s edition that chronicles the “Top 10” outdoors stories in Texomaland over the past decade, a 10-year run that concludes next Tuesday.

Denison Preps for Howard Caylor Trout Derby — Each winter season, as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s rainbow trout stocking program plants thousands of fish into Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond, the City of Denison plans several trout derbies aimed at providing some outdoor recreation and a little bit of friendly fishing competition.

According to Andrew Means, recreation manager for the city of Denison, the first such event of the current season is coming up the first full weekend of the New Year.

That’s when D-Town will host the 13th annual Howard Caylor Adult Trout Derby, scheduled at Waterloo on Jan. 4, 2020 from 9 am. to 11:30 a.m.. Open to anglers ages 17 and older, the cost of the event is $7 for City of Denison residents and $10 for non-residents.

With the first 50 paid participants receiving a free derby cap, there will be food and drink, various cash prizes, door prizes, awards for tagged trout, and a casting contest. For information, call 903-463-5116 or visit the city’s website at www.cityofdenison.com.

Public Comment Open in Texas, Oklahoma — ‘Tis the season for regulation hearings and public comments as both Texas and Oklahoma consider changes to hunting and fishing rules for next year.

On the south side of the Red River, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is accepting public comment on such items as proposed changes to the agency’s Managed Lands Deer Program (MLDP). Proposed changes there include provisions to establish fees for participation in the MLDP as well as clarifying existing program provisions.

TPWD says that the public comment period is open through January 23, 2020 when the TPW Commission will meet to vote on adopting these changes.

To submit comment by phone, call TPWD’s Alan Cain at 830-480-4038; e-mail Cain at alan.cain@tpwd.texas.gov; or visit the state agency’s website at www.tpwd.texas.gov.

Comments may also be made in person during the TPW Commission meeting on January 23 at the agency’s headquarters building at 4200 Smith School Road, Austin, TX 78744.

On the north side of the Red River, proposed changes from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation include: increasing the deer gun hunting season by adding seven days to the end of the current season; opening all of Osage County to pheasant hunting; establishing restrictions on importing cervix carcasses or carcass parts to help prevent potential chronic wasting disease infectious materials from coming into Oklahoma from out of state; expanding Lower Mountain Fork River Trout Area boundaries and revising trout size limits, bag limits, and tackle restrictions; and removing the minimum length limit for blue and channel catfish at Lake Texoma.

People wishing to make comments on any of the proposed ODWC rule changes may do so by filling out the online public comment form at www.wildlifedepartment.com/public-meeting until the 4:30 p.m. deadline on Jan. 3.

Next, written comments may be mailed to (with a postmark deadline of Jan. 3): Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Re: Public Comment, P.O. Box 53465, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.

Finally, comments can be made in person during one of two public ODWC hearings scheduled for Jan. 2 beginning at 7 p.m. According to ODWC, hearings are scheduled at the ODWC headquarters building in Oklahoma City and at the Broken Bow Public Library.