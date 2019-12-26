LEONARD — The Bells Lady Panthers opened the Leonard Tournament with a pair of victories, beating Bland, 70-35, to go with a 42-23 win over Union Grove.

In the victory against Bland, Haley Arledge scored 18 points, Olivia Pedigo added 15 points, Cheznie Hale chipped in 10 points and Mia Moore finished with nine points.

Gabby Smith scored 11 points to lead Bells against Union Grove. Pedigo added eight points and Kayton Arnold and Hale each finished with six points for the Lady Panthers (15-4), who continue tourney action in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Pottsboro 52, Wolfe City 27

In Leonard, Hadley Williams had 21 points, five rebounds and four steals as Pottsboro opened the Leonard Tournament with a victory against Wolfe City.

Autumn Graley added 17 points, seven steals and five rebounds and Tatum Rekieta chipped in four points and four steals for Pottsboro (16-3), which plays in a quarterfinal at 10:50 a.m. on Friday.

Caddo Mills 38, Whitesboro 24

In Leonard, Libby Langford had eight points and 11 rebounds during Whitesboro’s loss to Caddo Mills to open the Leonard Tournament.

Alli Muntz and A’noyah Shaw added four points apiece, Jessica Hamon grabbed seven rebounds and Rylee Andrews totaled six rebounds for Whitesboro, which continues tourney action in the consolation quarterfinals at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Lone Oak 50, Whitewright 38

In Leonard, Gracie Robinson scored 13 points for Whitewright but Lone Oak defeated the Lady Tigers to open the Leonard Tournament.

Makayla Alexander added nine points and Skylar Gerner and Natalie Alexander each chipped in five points for Whitewright (5-16), which will play in a consolation quarterfinal at 8 a.m. on Friday.

NCTC Tournament

Howe 64, Lindsay 19

In Lindsay, the Howe Lady Bulldogs earned a quarterfinal victory against Lindsay in the NCTC Tournament.

Howe will face Byron Nelson in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs also had a 49-42 loss against Era.

Gunter 72, Sacred Heart 24

In Gainesville, the Gunter Lady Tigers earned a quarterfinal victory against Muenster Sacred Heart in the NCTC Tournament.

Gunter will take on Era in the semifinals at 2 p.m. on Friday at NCTC.

The Lady Tigers also had a 47-23 loss to Byron Nelson.

Boys

Leonard Tournament

Caddo Mills 59, Whitewright 52

In Leonard, Dylan Cordell scored 19 points for Whitewright but Caddo Mills beat the Tigers to close out the first day of the Leonard Tournament.

Aaron Pitt added 15 points, Kylan Watson chipped in eight points and Jake Claborn totaled six points for the Tigers, who continue tourney action at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Whitewright opened the day with a 60-46 win against Tom Bean. Cordell scored 24 points, Pitt added 12 points, Kayden Carraway chipped in 10 points and Reilly Evans and Watson each finished with six points for Whitewright.

NCTC Tournament

Bells 49, Sacred Heart 19

In Lindsay, the Panthers opened the NCTC Tournament with a victory against Muenster Sacred Heart.

Bells will face Denison, which had an opening bye, in the quarterfinals of the Gold Bracket at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at NCTC.

Trinity Valley 83, Howe 43

In Gainesville, the Bulldogs opened the NCTC Tournament with a loss against Trinity Valley at NCTC.

Howe will face Era in the quarterfinals of the Silver Bracket at 1:30 p.m. at Gainesville.