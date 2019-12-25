F: Bayne Bentley, Lake Travis, 2015-18: A three-year starter for the Cavaliers’ powerful boys program saved his best for last with 50 goals and 22 assists as a senior.

F: Kris Tyrpak, Dripping Springs, 2010: Two-time all-Centex player of the year capped his brilliant prep career with 39 goals, 15 assists for Class 4A state semifinalist.

F: Tucker Hume, Westlake, 2010-12: The 6-foot-5 powerhouse had 24 goals and 16 assists as a senior to lift the Chaps to the Class 5A state tournament.

MF/F: Christian Ammons, Marble Falls, 2014-18: The all-time leading scorer for powerful Mustang program ended his career with 64 goals, 31 assists and three all-state selections.

MF: Rodrigo Arrellano, Hendrickson, 2016-19: Four-year stalwart for playoff program earned multiple all-state nods as well as district MVP honors and player of the year recognition from the Statesman.

MF: Luis Martinez, Eastside Memorial, 2016-19: Four years on the Panthers’ varsity program coincided with the rise to power of the program, which has gone 63-17-10 since 2016.

D: Caleb Vandegriff, East View, 2012-15: All-state and all-American selection anchored a lockdown defense and had nine goals and 10 assists for a Pats’ team that didn’t suffer its first loss until the Class 5A finals.

D: Cameron Dicker, Lake Travis, 2014-18: Four-year varsity starter played every spot on the back row for a squad that went 72-17-7 during his tenure on the varsity.

D: Walker Hume, Westlake, 2010-12: The twin brother of Tucker Hume anchored the Chaps’ defense and added 19 goals during his senior season.

D: Shane Dockery, McNeil, 2010-12: Not only did Dockery earn district MVP honors as a senior for the Mavs’ powerful program, but he also helped the 2011 McNeil team reach the state tournament.

GK: Sergio Ramirez, Stony Point, 2010-11: Steady shot-stopper anchored solid Tigers teams in the early part of the decade and had almost 20 shutouts in his final two seasons.