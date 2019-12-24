F: Alexis Hyder, LBJ, 2010-12: Centerpiece of LBJ’s juggernaut teams in the first half of the decade, the 5-foot-11 forward and three-time first-team, all-Centex selection by the Statesman averaged over 35 points a game her senior season and led Jags to state tournament as a junior.

F: Jordan Moore, Stony Point, 2013-15: After earning newcomer of the year honors as sophomore, the 6-3 force on both ends of the court averaged more than 21 points and 10 rebounds in each of the next two seasons while receiving first-team, all-Centex nods as well as a player of the year award as a junior.

G: Lashann Higgs, Cedar Ridge, 2014-15: After sitting out her sophomore year because of UIL transfer rules, the 5-9 playmaker led Raiders to a 60-7 record in two seasons while averaging 25 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.7 steals a game.

G: Kaitlin Walla, Georgetown, 2011-13: The 5-10 sharpshooter earned player of the year honors as a senior after scoring 19 points a game for the 2013 state-championship Eagles team, including 26 points in the Class 4A title game against Dallas Lincoln.

G: Mikayla Woods, Hendrickson, 2016-19: Two-time player of the year powered the Hawks to a school-record 32 wins as a junior and a second consecutive trip to the regional tournament as a senior, when the 5-7 point guard put up 20.6 points, 5.5 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 steals per game.

SIXTH MAN: Japreece Dean, Vista Ridge, 2012-15: The 5-7 point guard, a four-year letter-winner, ended her high school career averaging 17 points and 7.1 assists per game and led the Rangers to an overall record of 133-17 in four seasons, including an appearance in the 2015 state tournament.