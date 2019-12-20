VAN ALSTYNE — Haley Arledge scored 19 points as Bells opened District 10-3A with a 59-56 victory against Van Alstyne.

Cheznie Hale had 16 points and nine rebounds, Courtney Davidson totaled eight points and 10 rebounds, Gabby Smith chipped in eight points and six assists, Olivia Pedigo added seven points and seven rebounds and Kayton Arnold grabbed seven rebounds for Bells, which will compete in the Leonard Tournament starting on Thursday.

Howe 72, Blue Ridge 27

In Howe, Sierra Copeland had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Howe defeated Blue Ridge in 10-3A action.

Ally Harvey added 14 points, four rebounds and three steals, Katie Grogan scored 12 points and Cassidy Anderson chipped in eight points for Howe (13-3, 2-0), which will compete in the NCTC Tournament starting on Thursday.

District 9-3A

Pilot Point 48, Whitesboro 28

In Pilot Point, Alli Muntz scored eight points for Whitesboro but Pilot Point defeated the Lady Bearcats in their district opener.

Libby Langford added six points and four rebounds, Jessica Hamon grabbed 11 rebounds and Haylee Boren chipped in five points for Whitesboro, which plays n the Leonard Tournament starting on Thursday.

Ponder 48, Gunter 37

In Gunter, the Lady Tigers dropped their first district contest of the season against Ponder.

Gunter (11-7, 1-1) will compete in the NCTC Tournament starting on Thursday.

Non-district

Denison 47, Caddo Mills 24

In Denison, Jade Fry had 21 points and eight rebounds as the Lady Yellow Jackets beat Caddo Mills in non-district action.

Ta’Kiya Riddick added six points and nine rebounds, Jada Mathews and Ashley Brown each chipped in six points and Taryn Gaines finished with four points, seven rebounds and three assists for Denison (9-10), which is off until hosting Justin Northwest at noon on Dec. 31.

Celina 50, Sherman 31

In Celina, Jayla Jones scored 13 points for Sherman but Celina defeated the Lady Bearcats in non-district action.

Sherman (9-12) will be off until it hosts Sulphur Springs on Jan. 7.

Collinsville 52, Farmersville 45

In Collinsville, Brittney Fields scored 19 points as the Lady Pirates defeated Farmersville in non-district action.

Carrie Johnson finished with 18 points for Collinsville.

Quinlan Boles 54, Tioga 40

In Tioga, Sandra Zuniga had 15 points, eight steals and three rebounds for Tioga but Quinlan Boles defeated the Lady Bulldogs in non-district action.

Olivia Northcutt added 10 points, three rebounds and three steals, Rylee Alexander finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, Annsleigh Koberick grabbed 13 rebounds and

Katie Houk and Emerson Rhymes each chipped in five rebounds for Tioga, which is off until playing at Wolfe City on Dec. 31.