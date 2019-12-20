WHITEWRIGHT — Dylan Cordell scored 26 points as the Tigers defeated Sam Rayburn, 77-33, in non-district action.

Jake Claborn and Reilly Evans each had 13 points, Jeremiah Camarillo added nine points and Aaron Pitt chipped in seven points for Whitewright, which will compete in the Leonard Tournament starting on Thursday.

Tom Bean 46, Cooper 38

In Cooper, Ryan Weems had 13 points, six rebounds and six steals as Tom Bean came away with a non-district victory.

Zach Lusk added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Tomcats (3-11), who will compete in the Leonard Tournament starting on Thursday.

Tioga 77, Quinlan Boles 56

In Tioga, Reagan Mejia scored 27 points as Tioga defeated Quinlan Boles in non-district action.

Landon Thompson added 20 points for Tioga (9-2), which hosts S&S on Saturday.