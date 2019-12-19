In their first preseason scrimmages for the 2019-2020 soccer season, the defending Class 4A girls state champion — and preseason top-ranked — Stephenville High School Honeybees went on the road Dec. 12 and trounced Lorena, 13-0, then defeated Abilene Cooper at home Tuesday, 7-0.

Coach Casey Weil’s Honeybees, who won two of the last two Class 4A girls soccer state championships, are perched atop the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s preseason state rankings.

Ciara Johnston scored four goals for the Bees against Lorena, while Gracie Bales recorded a team-high six assists.

Also in that game, Beatris Chavarria, Abby Harrison and Bales scored two goals apiece versus Lorena. Claire Choate, Torri Cameron and Haleigh Beam each contributed one goal.

Harrison and Cameron each recorded two assists, and Brinkley Harlow, Choate and Johnston all had one assist.

Choate poked in a pair of goals and recorded one assist in the win over Cooper. Johnston scored one goal and contributed four assists. Meanwhile, Cheney Carrillo, Bales, Harrison and Cameron each scored one goal. The other assists were provided by Beam and Cameron.

The Honeybees were scheduled to have their final scrimmage at home on Friday (Dec. 20) against Graham (varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

They are slated to open the regular season with a game in Kennedale on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at home at Lem Brock Field