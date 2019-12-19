As the final few frantic hours tick away for this year’s Christmas shopping season, this weekend starts the mad rush to finish up helping St. Nick deliver gifts under the tree on Dec. 25.

If you’ve got a Texoma outdoors enthusiast on your list, here’s my annual list of stocking stuffer ideas, many of them available at local retailers like Big O’s Archery Shop, Dave’s Ski & Tackle, Rack City Archery, Walmart, Academy, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Orscheln’s, Atwood’s, Buc-ee’s, etc.

If you have a waterfowler on your list, a duck call is always a good choice. This year, a Sure-Shot Game Calls (www.sureshotgamecalls.com ) Rascal 7-in-1 duck call or a Yentzen Cowboy Commemorative Duck Call will bring a smile on Christmas morning. So will an 18-oz. YETI Rambler thermos or a 14-oz. Rambler mug. Or maybe even a gift certificate for a brand new pair of LaCrosse waders, a Sitka Gear hunting parka, or even a new Benelli or Remington shotgun.

Other ideas include a waterproof Cyclops spotlight, a SureFire or Streamlight LED flashlight, or a Browning headlamp to set decoys out with. Blind bags by Rig ‘Em Right or Drake are also wise choices. And don’t forget smaller items like a duck-call lanyard; fleece gloves; camo face masks; a game-hauler/duck strap; small bottles of Rem Oil; boxes of #2 or #4 non-toxic shotgun shell loads; or even a year’s membership to Ducks Unlimited (www.ducks.org).

For deer hunters on your list, stocking stuffer ideas include a Knives of Alaska hunting knife (visit www.knivesofalaska.com; call 903-786-7366; or stop by 3100 Airport Drive in Denison); a Browning trail camera; or a box of favored rifle shells or a package of preferred broadheads. There’s also arrow targets; treestand bow holders; EZ Climb treesteps; a bow or rifle pull-up rope; rifle cartridge boxes; SD cards for trail cameras; SD card carrying cases; camouflage toboggans; bow stabilizers; bow releases; arrow quivers; rifle slings; hard shell or soft gun cases; and even a limb saw for the hunting pack.

Finally, as the holidays pass by and we move towards the early days of 2020, the spring fishing season isn’t too many weeks away now. For the bass fisherman on your list, lures are always good stocking-stuffer ideas, from crankbaits to topwaters to spinnerbaits to bags of soft plastics. And don’t forget spools of monofilament, fluorocarbon and braided fishing line along with packages of Gamakatsu hooks; line clippers; a Buff solar protection face mask and/or gloves; a hook sharpening file; or even a gift certificate for a guided fishing trip.

Hopefully a few of these ideas will help St. Nicholas finish off the holiday shopping just in time for next week’s arrival on Christmas Eve.

And with that, let me take this time to once again wish you and all of those dear to you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!