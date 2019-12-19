Austin College men’s water polo players Max Wade and Will Koelzer have been selected by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches as Division III All-Americans, the organization has announced.

Wade, a freshman attacker from Flower Mound, was named second-team All-America after a record-setting season for the ‘Roos. Wade established a new program mark with 57 goals scored in 19 games, making him second in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation in goals during the regular season. He was a three-time MPSF Newcomer of the Week and earned honorable mention All-MPSF status.

Koelzer, a sophomore center defender from Richmond, was named honorable mention All-America for the second year in a row after anchoring the defense, starting every game in each of his first two seasons. Koelzer earned 66 ejections or penalties and also tallied 13 goals in 23 games this year.