Pottsboro vs. Grandview

What: Class 3A Division I state championship

When: 3 p.m. Thursday

Where: AT&T Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / KXEZ 92.1 FM / Fox Sports Southwest Plus

Records: Pottsboro 15-0; Grandview 14-1

Last week: Pottsboro won 36-35 against Brock; Grandview won 41-21 against Columbus

Series: Pottsboro leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2008 (Pottsboro won 31-9 in region final)

Players to watch: Pottsboro: QB Braden Plyler, DB Tyler Farris; Grandview: QB Dane Jentsch, LB Elijah Golden

Notable: Pottsboro is playing for the state championship for the first time in program history. Grandview is the defending state champion and is in the title game for the second time … Pottsboro has won 15 games for the first time in school history. The Cardinals are one of eight undefeated teams left in the state … The Cardinals surpassed the 2008 team for most victories in a season in school history. That team finished 13-2 and as state semifinalists … Pottsboro needs 16 points to surpass 700 points on the season, extending their school record after breaking the old mark of 525 set in 2015 … Pottsboro’s last three victories have been by a combined nine points … Grandview’s loss was against Whitney, 26-21, in District 9-3A (I) play … The teams have a common opponent in Malakoff. Pottsboro earned a 38-31 victory in the region semifinals while Grandview had a 14-13 win during non-district play.

Gunter vs. Paul Pewitt

What: Class 3A Division II state championship

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: AT&T Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com / KZRC 96.1 FM / KXEZ 92.1 FM / Fox Sports Southwest Plus

Records: Gunter 14-1; Paul Pewitt 14-1

Last week: Gunter won 27-20 against Canadian; Paul Pewitt won 24-18 against East Bernard

Series: Paul Pewitt leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2010 (Pewitt won 34-7 in region final)

Players to watch: Gunter: QB Hudson Graham, DB Clayton Reed; Paul Pewitt: RB Lajathen Allen, LB Tanor Mines

Notable: Gunter is trying for its second state championship to go with the 2016 title. Paul Pewitt is going for its second title to go with the 1998 crown … This is Gunter’s third appearance in the state title game, to go with 2016 and 2017. Paul Pewitt advanced to the championship game for the fourth time (1993, 1998 and 2005) … Both teams advanced after making stops at the goal line last week to avoid overtime … Last week against Gunter held Canadian to its season low for points … The teams have a common opponent in Daingerfield. Gunter opened the season with a 22-21 victory against them while Pewitt played them twice, losing 42-28 in District 11-3A (II) play before a 45-42 win in the region final … This is the second time in the playoffs Pewitt has faced a Texoma team – the Brahmas beat Bells, 53-20, in the Region III semifinals.