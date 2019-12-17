WHITEWRIGHT — The Lady Bulldogs took their first step towards a second straight district championship with the look of a team that seemed more ready for the stretch run than in the beginning stages of defending the 10-3A crown.

With a blitzing start and ready to begin a new winning streak after their five-gamer was halted over the weekend, Howe jumped to a big lead on the way to a 67-24 victory in the 10-3A opener.

“They’re really good at that. We try to hang our hat on our defense,” Howe head coach Derek Lands said. “Our kids are big but they can move. If we stay healthy — that’s the key to it.”

Trinity Williams had 16 points and seven rebounds, Sierra Copeland added 13 points and six rebounds, Cassidy Anderson made four three-pointers to finish with 12 points and Ally Harvey totaled three points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Howe (12-3, 1-0), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday.

Gracie Robinson had seven points, Natalie Alexander added six points and Savannah Warford chipped in five points for Whitewright (5-14, 0-1), which plays at Leonard on Friday.

Howe made 12 three-pointers on the night with five different Lady Bulldogs hitting from long distance and the defensive effort was not spurred via turnovers — Whitewright had less than a handful in the first half — but with a size advantage from Copeland, Harvey and Williams crashing the boards at both ends of the floor.

“It’s hard to play in that gym. Very seldom do we go over there and shoot well,” Lands said. “If they’re pounding on our big girls, we’ve got kids that can shoot. It boils down to us making them. We did that. The other night against Sanger we didn’t.”

Howe came up a point short against the Lady Indians with the only other losses coming to 2A state-ranked Muenster and 4A state-ranked Bridgeport.

“We’ve played some folks and that was the intent,” Lands said. “I wanted to make sure we were ready for today.”

The Lady Bulldogs had a pair of 10-0 runs in the first quarter that were bisected by Robinson’s jumper around the five minute mark. Howe was quickly up 10-0 with Copeland dominating down low and Anderson capped the surge with a three-pointer.

There was a 10-0 burst to make it 20-2 at the end of the quarter with Jenna Honore, who totaled seven points, four assists and three rebounds, notching half of those points. Copeland continued to score in the paint and finished with nine points in the quarter.

Alexander’s first basket of the night came at the 5:43 mark of the second quarter and the only other bucket for Whitewright in the half was a lay-in by Robinson with 3:17 remaining until the break.

Williams and Katie Grogan made three-pointers as the Lady Bulldogs stretched their advantage to 35-6 heading into the locker room.

Whitewright played Howe almost even in the third quarter, holding the Lady Bulldogs to just three points over the final half of the frame.

In the early going Anderson made two shots from behind the arc and Molly Wilson connected from deep as Howe opened a 45-8 advantage.

Alexander hit two free throws and then a jumper, Ashton Long made a shot and Warford nailed a three-pointer to make the eight-minute stretch just a two-point difference.

But the closest the Lady Tigers would get was 29 on a basket from Katy Long to open the fourth quarter.

Williams drilled three three-pointers in the frame to shoulder the scoring for Howe, netting 11 of her points in the final stanza.

The bucket from Long was Whitewright’s only scoring in the first seven minutes of the fourth before Robinson converted a three-point play and Warford scored on a drive to the basket which closed out the game.