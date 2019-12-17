SADLER — Sarah Putnicki scored 12 points as Gunter opened District 9-3A play with a 46-13 victory against S&S.

Blakely Esnard added nine points, Channing Clement chipped in six points and Taylor Boddie and Lindsay Esnard each finished with five points for Gunter (11-6, 1-0, which hosts Ponder on Friday night.

Baylee Hix scored four points while Dakota Billmeier and Chelsea McDonald each added three points for S&S, which has the district bye on Friday before playing in the Ector Tournament on Dec. 26.

District 10-3A

Van Alstyne 71, Blue Ridge 31

In Blue Ridge, Micah Welch scored 14 points as Van Alstyne started district play with a victory against Blue Ridge.

Torin Riddick added 11 points, Kelsie Adams chipped in 10 points, Miryea Mullins totaled eight points and Bailey Henderson had seven points for Van Alstyne, which hosts Bells on Friday night.

Non-district

Sherman 62, North Lamar 42

In Sherman, Jayla Jones scored 23 points as the Lady Bearcats defeated North Lamar in non-district action.

Sa’Nyah Hunter added 15 points for Sherman (9-11), which plays at Celina on Friday night.

Denison 47, Era 44

In Era, Taryn Gaines had 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks as Denison edged Era in non-district action.

Jade Fry scored 13 points and Jada Mathews finished with 12 points for the Lady Yellow Jackets (8-10), who host Caddo Mills on Friday afternoon.

Whitesboro 53, Tioga 20

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals as the Lady Bearcats defeated Tioga in non-district action.

Alli Muntz added 10 points and seven steals, Skyler Brannan scored eight points, Abbie Davenport chipped in six points and six rebounds, Jessica Hamon grabbed 10 rebounds and Ashley Hensley finished with eight rebounds for Whitesboro, which starts District 9-3A action at Pilot Point on Friday.

Bells 72, Clarksville 19

In Clarksville, Olivia Pedigo scored 17 points as Bells defeated Clarksville in non-district action.

Gabby Smith and Cheznie Hale each added 12 points, Haley Arledge totaled 10 points and Kayton Arnold finished with eight points for Bells, which opens District 10-3A play at Van Alstyne on Friday night.

Collinsville 90, Community 66

In Collinsville, Carrie Johnson made seven three-pointers and finished with 27 points as the Lady Pirates defeated Community in non-district action.

Brittney Fields scored 26 points and Katie Johnson finished with 11 points for Collinsville, which hosts Farmersville at 1 p.m. on Friday before facing Poolville at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Durant 38, Tom Bean 28

In Tom Bean, Taylor Brown scored 13 points for the Lady Tomcats but Durant defeated Tom Bean in non-district action.

Emmy Pennell, Baylee Bean and Kaitlyn Lind each finished with four points for Tom Bean, which plays at Bland on Friday night.