POTTSBORO — Aidan Cannon scored 25 points as Pottsboro defeated Red River Home School, 74-58, in non-district action.

Jaxon Recer added 17 points, Jake Williams chipped in 11 points and Travis Teague had 10 points for Pottsboro (9-5), which is off until playing Bonham in the Leonard Tournament on Dec. 26.

Whitewright 72, S&S 33

In Sadler, Dylan Cordell scored 17 points as Whitewright defeated S&S in non-district action.

Kayden Carraway added eight points while Aaron Pitt, Dylan Kennemur, Jeremiah Camarillo, Braden Monroe, Jake Claborn, Kylan Watson and Karsten Fabian all finished with six points for Whitewright, which hosts Sam Rayburn on Friday night.

Gunter, 59, Dodd City 37

In Gunter, Trey Phillips scored 15 points as Gunter defeated Dodd City in non-district action.

Zander Turner added 10 points, Cade Carruthers and Josh Rogers each chipped in nine points and Kenny Burkholder had seven points for Gunter (15-1), which has won seven straight.

The Tigers are off until competing in the Anson Tournament starting on Dec. 27.

Van Alstyne 68, Commerce 61

In Van Alstyne, Samuel Tormos scored 32 points as Van Alstyne held off Commerce in non-district action.

Cam Montgomery and Blake Skipworth each chipped in nine points and J.J. Boling and Drelin Davis totaled seven points apiece for Van Alstyne, which plays at Sunnyvale on Friday night.

Callisburg 57, Tioga 49

In Tioga, Marshall Lease scored 17 points for Tioga but Callisburg defeated the Bulldogs in non-district action.

Reagan Mejia added 13 points for Tioga (8-2), which hosts Quinlan Boles on Friday night.