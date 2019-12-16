Two players who helped their teams to the state championship game earned Class 3A first-team all-state football honors by the Associated Press for the 2019 season.

Pottsboro senior running back Cy Shope and Gunter senior defensive back Peyton Lowe were selected on their respective sides of the ball. Voting is done based on regular-season statistics.

Shope had 165 carries for 1,591 yards and 28 touchdowns. Pottsboro will play for the 3A Division I title against Grandview on Thursday.

Lowe totaled 83 tackles with three pass breakups, two interceptions and four defensive touchdowns. Gunter will play for the 3A Division II title against Paul Pewitt on Thursday.

Pottsboro also had a pair of honorable mention selections — junior wide receiver Titus Lyons and senior defensive lineman Silas Barr

Gunter also had two honorable mention choices — senior linebacker Bryson Rigsby and senior defensive back Clayton Reed.

The 3A Offensive Player of the Year was Grandview quarterback Dane Jentsch while the Defensive Player of the Year was Winona linebacker Peyton Snow.