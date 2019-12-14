ANNA — The Sherman Lady Bearcats closed out the final day of the Highway 5 Tournament with a split, earning a 60-47 victory against Anna before ending with a 66-59 loss against District 10-5A opponent Lovejoy.

In the loss to Lovejoy, Jayla Jones scored 30 points, Sa’Nyah Hunter added 10 points and Abigail Khader chipped in nine points for Sherman (8-11), which surpassed has surpassed last season’s win total.

The Lady Bearcats host Paris North Lamar on Tuesday night.

Jones and Jadyne Gatewood each scored 17 points in the win over Anna while Hunter had 10 points and and Khader totaled eight points.

In earlier tournament action, the Lady Bearcats had a 51-36 loss against Decatur. Khader scored 11 points and Jones chipped in nine points.

Van Alstyne 45, Farmersville 37

In Van Alstyne, Torin Riddick scored 18 points as the Lady Panthers closed out the Highway 5 Tournament with a victory against Farmersville.

Emma Donald added 12 points and Kelsie Adams chipped in five points for Van Alstyne, which opens District 10-3A play at Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

In earlier tournament action, the Lady Panthers had a 42-32 win against Woodrow Wilson. Tinsley Love scored eight points, Riddick chipped in seven points and Micah Welch totaled six points.

Non-district

Bonham 45, Whitesboro 37

In Bonham, Libby Langford scored 15 points for Whitesboro but Bonham defeated the Lady Bearcats in non-district action.

Alli Muntz added nine points for Whitesboro, which has the 9-3A bye on Tuesday before starting district action at Pilot Point on Friday.

Tom Bean 59, Texoma Christian 57

In Sherman, Taylor Brown scored 14 points as Tom Bean edged Texoma Christian in non-district action.

Kaitlyn Lind added 12 points, Emmy Pennell chipped in 11 points, Bri Yale totaled eight points and Emma Lowing finished with eight points for Tom Bean, which hosts Durant on Tuesday night.

Journi Shellman scored 18 points to lead Bonham.

Tioga at Bland, 6:30 p.m.

Slidell at S&S, 6:30 p.m.