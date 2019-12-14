The Austin College women’s basketball team improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 1997-1998 season with an 80-61 win over the University of the Ozarks in non-conference action at Hughey Gym.

Kacie West led the ‘Roos with 14 points, while Natalie McCoy and Ann Savage each added 13 points. Savage also had five assists and two steals. Reagan Chiaverini chipped in 12 points and Ally Longaker came up just shy of a double-double, scoring eight points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

Carly Grace Dougan led Ozarks with 14 points while Kamryn McKinney had 12 points and Faith Curry and Kelsey Dixon each scored 10 points. Curry added nine boards and five assists.

Austin College opens Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play at home against Centenary College at 2 p.m. on Friday.

GAC

Southern Nazarene 72, No. 18 Southeastern 60

BETHANY, Okla. — No. 18 Southeastern Oklahoma State shot just 30.9 percent form the field and were unable to recover from a late Southern Nazarene run as the Savage Storm suffered its first Great American Conference loss.

Kamryn Cantwell poured in a game-high 21 points, hitting 6-of-14 overall and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds for Southeastern (5-2, 3-1).

Katie Webb finished the game with 13 points on 2-of-7 shooting, with most of her points coming on a 9-of-13 effort at the free-throw line. She also led the team with three assists and three steals.

Logan Oestreich pulled down a team-leading seven rebounds while Cantwell’s five boards was next in line.

The Storm shot 24.1 percent from beyond the arc while SNU hit 47.3 percent overall and nearly 70 percent in the fourth quarter.

Men

GAC

Southern Nazarene 77, No. 12 Southeastern 65

BETHANY, Okla. — No. 12 Southeastern Oklahoma State had its coldest shooting effort of the season en route to suffering its first loss of the year at Southern Nazarene in Great American Conference play.

Kevin Buckingham turning in a team-best 17 points while Adam Dworsky added 15 points and A’Torey Everett chipped in 14 points for Southeastern (5-1, 3-1).

Dworsky dished out six assists while Kellen Manek hauled in a team-best seven rebounds as Kayo Goncalves and Buckingham pulled down five each.

Non-conference

Ozarks 74, Austin College 66

The Austin College men’s basketball team dropped a non-conference game to the University of the Ozarks as the ‘Roos shot just 37.5 percent from the field while the Eagles knocked down 51.3 percent of their shots.

Devin Roland led Austin College (3-3) with 15 points and added four rebounds and three assists, Justice Mercadel chipped in 14 points and Michael Holland finished with 13 points and nine boards.

Zach Bobo led Ozarks with 18 points and Jacobe Davis added 14 points.