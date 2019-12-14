MELISSA — The Denison Yellow Jackets reached the semifinals of the Highway 5 Tournament before a 66-38 loss against Greenville.

Tarrence Gaines scored 21 points and Jadarian Price added seven points for Denison (7-6), which plays at Greenville on Friday night.

In earlier tournament action, the Yellow Jackets had a 75-53 victory against Bland. Keleon Vaughn scored 15 points, Gaines added 11 points, Anders Been finished with 10 points and Price chipped in seven points.

Lake Dallas 85, Sherman 84, 2 OT

In Melissa, Kasai Burton scored 30 points during Sherman’s double-overtime loss against Lake Dallas in the Highway 5 Tournament.

Mason Gabriel added 25 points and Jalarien Wilson finished with 14 points.

In earlier tournament action, the Bearcats had an 67-44 loss against Van Alstyne. Burton scored 16 points, Wilson added nine points and Gabriel finished with eight points.

Samuel Tormos scored 25 points to lead Van Alstyne while J.J. Boling added 14 points.

Blue Ridge Tournament

Championship

Gunter 67, Wolfe City 65

In Blue Ridge, Zander Turner scored 28 points as the Tigers won the Blue Ridge Tournament with a victory over Wolfe City.

Kyle Watson added 14 points, Josh Rogers chipped in eight points and Trey Phillips totaled seven points for Gunter (13-1), which hosts Dodd City on Tuesday night.

In earlier tournament action, Gunter earned a 65-14 victory against Blue Ridge.

Consolation Championship

Pottsboro 85, Bonham 48

In Blue Ridge, Aidan Cannon scored 26 points as Pottsboro won the consolation title at the Blue Ridge Tournament with a victory over Bonham.

Jaxon Recer added 21 points, Jake Williams chipped in 11 points and Braden Driggs and Grayson Watson each finished with eight points for Pottsboro (8-5), which will host the Red River Rattlers on Tuesday night.

In earlier tournament action, the Cardinals earned a 67-62 win against Community and a 93-22 win over Plano Vines. Recer scored 34 points against Community while Cannon chipped in 19 points. In the victory against Plano Vines, Recer had 23 points, Cannon chipped in 18 points, Driggs added 13 points and Travis Teague totaled 12 points.

Poolville Tournament

Championship

City View 59, Whitewright 51

In Poolville, Kylan Watson scored 11 points for Whitewright but City View defeated the Tigers for the Poolville Tournament title.

Jake Claborn and Aaron Pitt each added 10 points, Reilly Evans totaled nine points and Kayden Carraway chipped in seven points for Whitewright, which hosts Sam Rayburn on Friday night.

In earlier tournament action, Whitewright picked up a 54-38 victory against Eula. Pitt scored 20 points, Watson added 12 points, Dylan Cordell chipped in 11 points and Claborn totaled seven points.

The Tigers also had a 75-38 victory against Forsan. Cordell made six-of-eight three-pointers to finish with 24 points, Caleb Kennemur added 13 points, Pitt totaled eight points and Claborn chipped in seven points.

Non-district

Tioga 68, Howe 51

In Howe, Tristan Vaughn scored 12 points as Tioga defeated Howe in non-district action.

Reagan Mejia and Landon Thompson each finished with 11 points and Marshall Lease added 10 points for Tioga (8-1), which hosts Callisburg on Tuesday.

Noah Campbell scored 11 points to lead Howe, which plays at Wolfe City on Friday.