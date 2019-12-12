Don’t look know, but there are less than two weeks remaining until the jolly old elf in the red suit loads up his sleigh and heads for Texomaland.

If you have a duck or goose hunter on your list and need a gift idea or two as the 2019 holiday shopping season continues to stream roll its way towards Christmas morning, why not give a few of these gift ideas a try?

To start with, such things as a duck hunting blind bag comes to mind, something you’re likely to find at North Texas retailers like Academy Sports + Outdoors, Wal-Mart, Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, Dave’s Ski and Tackle, or even online at Mack’s Prairie Wings in Stuttgart, Ark. (MacksPW.com).

Or maybe you’ll want to consider a new item of Sitka Gear hunting clothes or a bright LED flashlight or headlamp at Big O’s Archery Shop in Sherman. If that’s not the right gift, perhaps some new Avian-X waterfowl decoys at the Bucee’s store location down in Melissa will be just right.

So with Dec. 25th quickly approaching on the calendar, here are some waterfowling gift ideas to consider as the gift giving commences around the Christmas tree later this month:

Sure-Shot Yentzen Cowboy Commemorative Duck Call — If you’ve been a waterfowler in Texas for any length of time, then you probably know that the time-honored Sure-Shot Yentzen double-reed duck call is a Lone Star State classic.

Now, it’s a commemorative Christmas gift idea too as the Groves, Texas company honors its 60th anniversary this year and honors the life of its late founder James “Cowboy” Fernandez. The company is aiming to reach such goals with a special limited-edition Cowboy Commemorative Series Duck Call, engraved with Cowboy’s signature and for the first 100 calls purchased, his actual signature on the box.

The 1957 world duck calling champion and a 2014 inductee into the Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame class, Fernandez passed away in August 2018 at the age of 86.

“When Cowboy passed, we wanted to do something to honor him,” said Sure-Shot owner Charlie Holder. “He was so proud of this company he co-founded 60 years ago. We thought this would be a fitting tribute to honor him and the call that he designed and helped him become a world champion.”

Made of walnut and costing $149.99, the Cowboy Commemorative Yentzen call is made to the exact specs of the duck call that made the company famous over the years. For information on purchasing such a call, please visit the company’s Web site at www.sureshotgamecalls.com or call 409-962-1636.

Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 — Built on the DNA of previous SBE lines, the Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 is considered by many waterfowlers to be the best duck hunting shotgun ever made.

With things like enhanced recoil management, well-thought out functionality, and easy-to-handle ergonomics built into this Italian-made duck hunting scattergun, the SBE 3 features a Comfort Tech 3 butt stock and a Combtech cheek comb pad to help tame punishing duck and goose loads.

It also has features built in — specifically for cold days and big gloves— things like a beveled loading port, an oversized operating bolt, an oversized safety, and an improved breech-closure system. No matter how bundled up a hunter is on a cold, raw, windy late season day, the SBE 3 is built for such hunts.

With stylish good looks, the ability to tame recoil, easy to use features, and rugged reliability, it’s hard to go wrong with a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3. Check Academy, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, or your favorite local gun shop for availability.

Knives of Alaska Cub Bear Caping Knife — Technically, Denison’s Charles Allen designed the Cub Bear Caping Knife to do fine caping work when a hunter is getting the hide off of a whitetail headed for the taxidermist.

But due to its light weight, 6 1/2-inch overall length, and cutting edge of 2 3/4-inches, it does double duty quite well in the duck blind too. With a leather sheath included, giving a KOA Cub Bear this Christmas will help a duck hunter knock out the cleaning of a limit of greenheads in no time at all.

Give the company’s website a visit at www.knivesofalaska.com, phone them at 903-786-7366, or drop by for a visit at 3100 Airport Drive in Denison.

Guided Duck Hunting Trip — Not much to say here except that folks like Dakota Stowers and his North Texas Outfitters guiding service eat, sleep, drink, and breathe duck hunting during the fall and winter months.

Stowers, who trained under the late and legendary outfitter J.J. Kent, works hard at the guiding business, building NTO from the ground up in recent years. With few if any open hunting dates between now and the end of the 2019-20 duck season — that’s how good and popular the NTO guides are — you might actually be getting a gift certificate for a hunt next year if the truth is told.

That’s understandable when you see social media posts showing six man limits in a half-hour, TV shows like the MOJO Outdoors show that aired a week or two ago on The Sportsman Channel, or the knowledge that Stowers has put more than 35,000-miles on a brand new pickup this year looking for ducks, dove and deer for his clients to hunt.

If you’d like to see about getting someone into such a guided hunt in the Wichita Falls, Texas to Waurika, Okla. area that NTO guides regularly hunt, please visit the website at NorthTexasOutfitters.com or call them at (903) 815-9842.

YETI Rambler Thermos Bottle — A Texas-based company in Austin, I’ve said for several years that you can’t go wrong with a YETI product for anyone who gets outdoors to hunt and fish.

While deer hunters love hard sided coolers like the Tundra 65 and anglers and boaters enjoy things like the hard sided YETI Roadie 20 or the soft-sided Hopper M30, waterfowlers usually get a kick out of sipping a cup of hot coffee in the duck blind each morning.

It that’s the person on your list, let me suggest either the 18-oz. or the 26-oz. YETI Rambler Thermos Bottle to start with. Then add a 14-oz. YETI Mug and you’re all set to see a big smile when the wrapping paper is torn off on Christmas morning! Available at numerous local retailers or online at Yeti.com.

Non-Toxic Shotshells — With waterfowl hunting campaigns going full bore, it’s been a pretty decent season so far. And with any luck, the duck hunting will only get better as the duck season heads towards its late January conclusion here in Texomaland.

If you’re not a waterfowler, then you might not know that towards the end of the season each year, it gets kind of hard to find a box or two of non-toxic shotshell loads, which are required to hunt migratory ducks and geese. So how about giving a box or two of such shotshells now for the morning of Dec. 25th?

If that sounds like a good idea, then shotshell loads like HEVI-Steel, Remington Sportsman Hi-Speed Steel, Federal Premium Ammunition Black Cloud, or Winchester DryLock Steel Shot are all good choices in either 3-inch or 2 3/4-inch shotshell lengths of #2 or #4 shot. Look for these non-toxic shotgun shell loads at Academy, Wal-Mart, or the Dave’s Ski and Tackle / LoneStar Foods store location in Denison.

Hopefully, these ideas will help get you started in looking for that perfect outdoors gift for the waterfowler on your list as you finish up your holiday shopping endeavors over the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime, here’s hoping that you and yours have a very Merry Christmas!